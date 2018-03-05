Daily 2 Cents: Lost Time in the Everglades -- Stuff in My Mouth After Abduction -- Are You Ready For 'Lab-Grown' Meat?

Lost Time in the Everglades
“I have been told a time missing story by my grandmother who is very sane, serious, and is a non-conspiracy type. It involved her and my great-grandmother who is even more old school and not one to tell BS. They were driving back home to Tampa from the Florida Keys after a cruise. Somewhere in the Everglades, they lost four hours of time and end up over 200 miles off track somewhere near Lake Okeechobee, Florida. They both experienced the same thing together and just can't explain it. They don't say its abduction or time/space warping, just a WTF moment. Take it or leave it. I also lost time as a teen when I looked down at a table for 1 second and back up at the clock reading that I had missed five hours of time. Another WTF moment...?”
Source: Youtube comment, protoolpat1
Beyond Creepy
**********
Stuff in My Mouth After Abduction
Park Avenue, Queensland, Australia - 2018-03-04: I woke up with sore mouth. I wanted to take selfies of my face smiling but could not smile and did not know why I did notice dark stuff in my mouth and blueish stuff. I grabbed sticky tape and put round mouth and took samples of it after leaving on for few minutes. I did this twice.
The stuff, if you hold it to dark objects it glows bright bluish light. Thought you might like these samples I will put them in sealed bags for you. The sticky tape with glow stuff. You can test it, if made from human saliva which I doubt it is. I never seen anything like this before. I have taken pics of it near dark areas and light. It's very bright blue.
Would you like them or not? It's OK, I can pay for postage pay day and send them to you or I freeze them for you if you're in my area to pick em up.
Please don't ask more questions. I'm tired of these things and I do not want no more talk of them please. Don't ask me to tell you what happened. - MUFON
**********
Are You Ready For 'Lab-Grown' Meat?
Meat grown in a laboratory could be on restaurant menus by the end of the year, one manufacturer has claimed.
In vitro animal products, sometimes referred to as “clean meat”, are made from stem cells harvested via biopsy from living livestock, which are then grown in a lab over a number of weeks.
Some environmentalists believe the process could be the key to reducing global warming, with one study predicting it could lower harmful greenhouse emissions by 96 per cent.
And the first products could be available for human consumption within months, according to Josh Tetrick, CEO of clean meat manufacturer JUST.
Chicken nuggets, sausage and foie gras created using the technique could be served in restaurants in the US and Asia "before the end of 2018", he told CNN. Read more at Lab-grown 'clean' meat could be on sale by end of 2018, says producer
**********
Glitches on the Subway
“I've had two experiences, both on the NYC subway. The first time was about five years ago. I was riding on the subway train, and I noticed that one of my fellow passengers was a near perfect dead ringer for one of my friends. Yet the same face shape, same exact hair color, and was about the same shape body wise. However, he appeared to be about 10 or 12 years older than my friend and he had a beard on his chin and was wearing a beret and black sunglasses. He also didn't recognize me, further proof that they were not the same person. However I swear that they looked nearly identical, so much so that I was quite shaken at the time.
The second event took place only about a week ago. I was riding downtown with my brother when I took note of a young woman sitting across from me. She was pretty, so I took a few opportunities to notice her, and got a fairly good idea of what she looks like. She got off the train just before it was about to go express. I didn't think anything else of it at the time. However, about 10 minutes later, on the other end of the express pass, both my brother and I got out of the train. As we were walking up the steps to the upper platform, I noticed the same girl coming down the steps street towards us. She walked past us, and walk down the stairs. It is possible that she got off of our train and got onto another one for seating view of the express path to the upper platform. If this is the case, she was obviously lost, because it was such a huge waste of her time when she could just stayed on the train. However it's the most reasonable explanation I can think of.”
Source: Youtube comments, Henry Burby
Beyond Creepy
**********
**********
