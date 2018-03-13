Daily 2 Cents: 'It had pitch black eyes!' -- Lighthouse in Pennsylvania? -- Real-Life 'Alf' Encounter

'It had pitch black eyes!'
“When I was a little girl, maybe about 7 years old, I went outside to play. I went through a door at the side of my house that is also connected to the garage. Anyways, while I was hanging out by the side of my house, I looked to my right (where there was an empty lot full of grass and stuff) and I saw something about the size of a large dog with pitch black eyes looking at me. It was light brown, had long fur, and was hiding in the grass. I think it’s face was like a monkey? Anyways I’m almost 100% sure it wasn’t a dog, cat or anything else! I screamed so loud that my parents ran out and started to look for whatever it was. Has anyone else seen anything like this? I need answers!”
Source: Youtube comments, peppermintfoxy
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: Possibly a 'devil monkey'...a cryptid with a similar description, though the black eyes are unique. Lon
**********
Lighthouse in Pennsylvania?
“I see a lighthouse on the right night...little bit of fog / mist to show the light. There are no lighthouses in the middle of Pennsylvania. I've seen this three times last year. No idea what it is and would love to know. It is always around midnight and in the same place about every three seconds the light faintly moves, spins, disappears then appears on the other side. Like I said, it looks like an old lighthouse. Anyone else ever see this? Even in Pennsylvania, no one sees it. My mom was there but she can't see what seems about 5 miles away above the mountain. It's not a red blinking light. There are no lights on this mountain.”
Source: Youtube comments, AR-Gaming
Beyond Creepy
**********
Thai Officials Conduct Ritual Exorcism
Spooky incidents at the Labour Ministry’s Bangkok headquarters prompted a ritual exorcism on Thursday aimed at freeing trapped spirits of the deceased and shielding civil servants from further disturbances.
Lights turning on and off and doors opening by themselves were also blamed on “bad feng shui” at the ministry compound in Din Daeng district.
Narongsak Khukittirat from the Chaopor Nagaraj Jansen Shrine in Nakhon Sawan, who led the ritual, pointed out that a road cuts right through the compound, which he said allows wandering spirits to manifest paranormal phenomena.
Narongsak, who is known as Ajarn Haew Mordu Thevada, and monks from Wat Cherng Tha in Lop Buri conducted the hour-long ceremony, which Labour Minister Pol General Adul Saengsingkaew and permanent secretary Jarin Chakkaphark attended. It was described as “the ministry’s largest such ritual” ever. Read more at Ghosts or bad luck, Labour Ministry holds an exorcism
**********
Real-Life 'Alf' Encounter
This is a response to this previous post:
“I also had an encounter with 'Alf'. It was in the early 90s. When I was approximately 7 years old, I remember playing in my Grandma's backyard. My Grandma would take care of several of my cousins as well as myself. We were in the backyard playing when suddenly over the fence pops up Alf. It seemed like he was floating just over fence. He begins speaking to us. Everybody froze and looked over and my older cousin, who was approximately 12, begins talk to it. He said a few words which I cannot remember and then we all ran away. The funny thing is my cousin's can't seem to remember that. Only the one that spoke to him has no memory of it and myself. I had forgotten for several years. It's almost as if our memories where blocked. It's odd. I know it's a real memory. The fact that my oldest cousin also remembers tells me it was not made up.”
Source: Youtube comments, 916medic
Beyond Creepy
**********
PLEASE NOTE: This will be my only post today. Lots of personal stuff going on. Thanks for reading. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
This Dog Has A Human Face
The Weird, Wild World of Mortuary Customs
Bizarre Encounters with Road Trolls
Walker photographs 'ghost dog' in grounds of Yorkshire castle
The Dyatlov Pass Incident: Myths, Realities, and New Ideas on an Old Mystery
**********
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Phantoms & Monsters: Unexplained Encounters
The Authentic Book Of Ultra-Terrestrial Contacts: From The Secret Alien Files of UFO Researcher Timothy Green Beckley
Bigfoot: West Coast Wild Men: A History of Wild Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in California, Oregon, and Washington state.
The Book of Giants: The Watchers, Nephilim, and The Book of Enoch
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of 'Phantoms and Monsters' and/or its associates.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved