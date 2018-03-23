Daily 2 Cents: I Connected with a Grey -- 8-Hour Daydream -- Alien Implant Cures Severe Back / Leg Pain

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of 'Phantoms and Monsters' and/or its associates.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

For a few months now I've been waking up and seeing binary code while awaking. I've never told anyone this but as a child I remember a craft landing. It was a tube, inside was a group of aliens. It was a study group. The teacher was teaching earth history. Somehow I managed to run inside the craft. I saw all white walls windows and it seemed to curve all occupants were wearing white and just as startled as I was amazed. Then everything went dark and I remember being on the ground when I woke up and in a daze 3 Greys appeared to examine me not on a ship but inside my mind. One was tall and seemed to be the leader. He was mad as if something had changed within me and now I was to be considered unworthy of their agenda. All this happening within my mind. Out of the 2 little Greys one seemed not to agree but was harshly regarded by the tall one. I could feel a connection to this little Grey. I could sense compassion as well as a family bond as if this little Grey was a distant relative and the second little Grey seemed disconnected from thought as if there was only obedience to the tall grey. I don't know if you are familiar with the word 'gleening' but that's the word that pops in my head when i think back on that day. I felt like I knew why or at least part of the reason they were there was too save them from something bad coming and time was short. i can't express to you enough the connection I felt towards the little Grey. I know it was of the same origin as my family line. This is all I can remember but even it is fuzzy and I know there is more I don't know. -**********“You know when I was I would say about ten years old I went to a summer camp with the church that my family and I use to attend. One afternoon I remember eating a slice of pizza, surrounded by a group of kids and the next thing I know I found myself walking around in the woods 100's of yards away, hours went by. I know because it was around noon when I was eating the slice of pizza and know it is around eight o'clock at night. I felt confused and disoriented and my clothes was dirty. I always wonder what happened to me that day. Everyone was looking for me and when we asked the group of kids that were with me when I was eating the slice of pizza. They all said that I just got up and walked away. Nothing remotely close to this has ever happened to me before or after this incident. I basically don't remember what happened for about eight hours!”**********I had just arrived home from work. I was standing on the porch smoking a cigarette with my SO when she pointed to a spot nearby on the lawn that was dark. I thought maybe it was trash or debris, so I went to go clean it up. When I got closer, it became apparent that the earth had been burnt, although the grass on the burnt earth is still in tact. my oldest son (3) has been speaking of aliens and how he talks to them for approx. a week now. -**********I preface this story to say that I had severe back/leg pain for 10+ years. On October 15, 2015 I became an experiencer. I woke up from sleep paralysis that lasted between 10-20 minutes. There was a presence behind me but I could not move to see the presence. The being was doing a procedure on my back. I found over the next few weeks that my pain was gone. I am completely confounded because I suffered with it for so long. I am still symptom free. Consequently, I had an CT scan on October 17, 2016 and a piece of metal was found at my L2 vertebra. How this is possible that metal could be at my L2 vertebra? -********************