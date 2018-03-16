Daily 2 Cents: Huge Disc Blocked Out the Stars -- Grandpa Shot a UFO -- 'I don't know what's going on anymore'

It has been five days since I saw that alien. I really did thought it left me alone and decided to play with someone else. But, I was wrong. My parents haven't been able to help me either, only thinking that I need some help while my siblings are a bit on edge too. I don't know what it wants from me or why it keeps appearing, but I am getting sick of it.



I've been searching everywhere for answers and all I get is people having difficulties to find answers too. However, this time, the experience got even worser. For being sick of my last encounter with the creature, I wasn't able to get much things done. I'm way behind with my projects and my boss has been nagging that I need to come to work, only for her to send me back. I think it is the flu that has made me sick, which I shouldn't give the alien the fault.



After I returned home, I decided to take a shower. Since I wear contacts, I had to take them out to prevent for them to stick on my eyeballs. This would mean for me that I can't see much and everything is blurry. Still in the shower, I could hear a few noises and some objects falling on the floor. Immediately, I thought it was my family. They are always searching for some things. Once the noise got closer to the bathroom. I immediately could feel myself tensing up. Panicing, I quickly shut the water and wrapped my bathrobe around me. Carefully getting out of the shower, my eyes immediately moved to the door. Just as I thought it was finally over. There stood the alien. The same one I had seen from the night before. This time, I was able to see it much brighter then first. It was very tall and those scary eyes made me almost want to scream for help.



When I did try to do that. It seemed like my voice was gone. The fear had me freeze, being unable to move or talk. We stared at each other what felt like hours, only for the alien to get closer to me. This time, I did force myself to calm down and think of something to do. I asked it what it wanted from me. This made the alien stop walking, staring at me once again as it lightly moved his head. It reached his hand out towards me, only for me to flinch and back up as much as possible. This didn't made the alien stop at all. I closed my eyes, forcing myself to tell this was some kind of nightmare. I did feel something on top of my head and I guess it had placed it's hand on me. But, I didn't dare to open my eyes. A sudden voice filled my head, telling me to calm down and that it won't hurt me. What made me even more freaked out was that I heard my own voice.



I have no clue what happened after that. Apparently, my mother had found me on the floor. I think I fainted, but I am not so sure. My hair was still wet, including my face when my mother found me. Whatever that thing wants from me. It can keep it.

I've waited 40 years to reveal this sighting because I thought people would think I was nuts. This event happened the week before two police officers chased a UFO down the M53 motorway on the Wirral, Merseyside. At this particular time I was working at Lucas Girling in Bromborough. I was a CNC machinist. We made braking systems for the french SNCF high speed train amongst others.That afternoon I was working a 3pm to 11pm shift. I finished work at 11pm and left the factory at approx 11:15pm. I was giving a colleague of mine a lift home because he lived in the same street as me. I was driving down Allport Road, Bromborough at approx 11:20pm. It was a dark night but cloud free, I could see the stars in the sky. As we travelled down Allport Road I noticed that there seemed to be a huge blackness in the sky blocking out surrounding stars. I stopped the car and both my colleague and I got out to observe this. Basically it was a huge black disc blocking out the starlight but the edge of the disc was edged with lights. It wasn't a plane coming into land at Liverpool Airport because this thing was almost stationary but it just seemed to be creeping along. I felt the hair rise on the back of my neck. Rod and I jumped back in my car and sped off home ASAP. We both knew what we had seen but I think it was also a case of denial. Who would believe us? People would think we are a pair of idiots. We didn't even discuss it between ourselves. But as the years have passed I firmly believe we are not alone. I think we are being observed, studied. worst case scenario is that in the scheme of things we could be like a small amount of bacteria in a petri dish. -**********“This is my grandpa's story. Ok so in El Salvador we own land and one night, when he was younger, my grandpa and his 2 brothers were riding their horses at night around the property and they were carrying guns. He told me that he got off to relieve himself and looked up and saw something landing in the hills. So they go back on there horses and raced to it. When they made it, the ship he said was leaving and they didn't know what it was. So they began opening fire on it and next thing he told me was that there was a flash and him and his brothers woke up in the middle of the forest not remembering falling asleep or anything. That's a story he told me along with other ones. Just wanted to share it.”****************************************