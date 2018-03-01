Daily 2 Cents: ET in the Restaurant -- Ghost Hunt Turns Bizarre -- 'Dean' From Venus

This occurred when I was a child of 10. It was a dark time in the UK, the power companies were on strike so the winter nights were incredibly long. Not having any TV to watch and being really bored my elder sister and I sat on the floor looking out of the living room window. As we both sat there she pointed out a strange sight in the sky hovering over the house opposite. I looked up and saw what appeared to be a giant addition sign bright white in colour. It hovered there for about 30 or so minutes then just seemed to disappear.



I have never met anyone else who has seen one that looked like this, but it was also about this time that I started having visitations from a small humanoid creature. He called himself Dean and said that he meant no harm. he told me about his home life on Venus and that one day he would return to take me there. He visited several times over the next 2 years. I have not seen him since but have felt his presence frequently.



I have always been convinced that there was life under all that cloud on Venus. He used the name Dean as he explained that it was easier for me to understand. Never did find out his real name. Hopefully will meet him again whether in this life or the next.

This happened to my son. My son was at work (a fuel station) in Derbyshire England. It was late in the evening, there were no customers in the shop and he was shelf stacking. He happened to look up and noticed a car pull up to the pumps he went over to the pumps and switched them on, he then returned to stacking the shelves. After about 10 minutes he remembered the customer and realised that the customer had not come in to pay for her fuel. He went back to the pump switch only to find that although the pump was switched on it was showing that no fuel had been dispensed. This got him all curious and he went to check on the CCTV, despite having seen the lady pull up and get out of the car, the CCTV showed that there had been no one there, he even reviewed it back further than the time he had switched the pump, the CCTV showed that their only customer had been a man well over an hour before. One very puzzled son.



Sometime between 1994 and 1996 while working as a waiter at Kelsey's Bar and Grill in Scarborough (restaurant was located at Markham Rd. and Ellesmere Ave. and is now closed), I believe that an ET came into the restaurant with another humanoid.It was mid-afternoon and the lunch rush was finished. Customers in the restaurant were few at the time. Staff in the front of the restaurant consisted of myself, the bartender, and periodically the manager on-duty.Two Caucasian looking male customers entered the business and I greeted them just inside the entrance where the 'wait to be seated' sign was posted. Iwas immediately struck by one of the men as the appearance of his skin was odd. His skin appeared almost translucent-like, as if he were 'wearing a skin suit'. He was also quite tall - I estimate 6'4''. Mostly bald. Large build. There was nothing remarkable about the other individual with the 'strange person'I seated the men and was their waiter during the time they spent at Kelsey's.Their demeanour when ordering food and beverage, and in communicating with me was also strange.The unremarkable person ordered a meal and beverage normally if you will. This person also spoke to me only when placing his order.The person in question, the man in the skin suit if you will ordered in a strange manner. I still remember him ordering a hamburger, but it was as if he had never ordered a hamburger before. He was very concerned there would be no mayonnaise on the hamburger. Generally he came off as a weirdo per se.After having had several opportunities to stand within 1 ft. of this skin suit wearing entity, I am convinced he was wearing a disguise to look human.At the time I was so convinced about my observations I mentioned it to the bartender, and quite literally stated I thought the customer was an ET wearing a skin suit.The customers were in the place about 45 minutes, paid cash, and left the premises.I thought nothing of it for a time, and then the movie Men in Black was released in 1997. In the film an insectoid ET kills a human, and then uses his skin as a disguise. The appearance of the character in the film...pale, sweaty, odd looking, strange mannerisms...it reminded me very much of this encounter with the guy a couple of years prior.Then in about 2005-2006 I was doing research on ET's.At the time I was looking at a list of alleged species of ET's, or a list of reported descriptions of ET's. The list consisted of an artist's sketch and a brief summary of the known knowledge on the species. And then there it was, a sketch of the man I encountered at the restaurant. A bald Caucasian male with translucent like skin, odd looking. The description beside it spoke about little being known regarding the entity, and made a reference to a possible Men in Black connection (ironically enough).All I can say is the event/encounter has stuck with me my entire life. To this day I have never encountered another human that struck me like this entity did. I can tell you that is saying something, as I work as a paramedic in Toronto. I have seen in my 16 year career all manner of illness and people looking 'not well', or freshly dead. Not once did I think I was in the presence of an ET wearing a skin suit.Please feel free to contact me if required. -**********There were 3 of us sitting in the living room talking about nothing in particular and, in reviewing the video after about 9 seconds, there was a noise and a blur flashed across the video. Out of curiosity we decided to slow the video down and that's when we found out what the blur was. Then about a week ago I finally got the nerve to share the video with a friend who has an interest in extraterrestrial life. She slowed the video more and got better still shots from the video. At first I was afraid to admit what I thought it was because we were on a ghost hunt. In the slowed down version you can see some type of apparition of being with big eyes and straight teeth. It was a freaky as well as scary sighting and we decided not to mention it to anyone, until recently. Since sharing the video and taking still shots strange, very strange things are happening to our cell phones as well in our homes. We want the truth! -************************************************************

