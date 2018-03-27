Daily 2 Cents: Chestnut Ridge 'Reptilians' -- Robed Beings in the Spare Bedroom -- 2018 Kecksburg UFO Festival Featured Guests

2018 Kecksburg UFO Festival Will Feature Two Recent Movies Filmed in the Area



From Stan Gordon:



The UFO conference is held on Sunday starting at 1 PM.



Kecksburg (PA) UFO Festival July 27-29, 2018



For information: www.kecksburgvfd.com



The schedule for the 2018 Kecksburg UFO Festival:



Stan Gordon - UFO-Bigfoot Researcher and Author - Stan will give an update on more recent UFO, Bigfoot, and other strange encounters from the local area and statewide. www.stangordon.info



Bob Gatty - Bob was a reporter for the Greensburg Tribune-Review in 1965. He was on the scene as the search for the UFO was taking place on December 9, 1965. Bob will tell his story of what he experienced and saw in the vicinity of where the object fell. www.notfakenews.biz/single-post/2018/03/26/The-Kecksburg-PA-UFO-Story-A-New-Podcast



Ed Kelemen - Paranormal Investigator and Author - Ed will give a presentation on local hauntings and ghost encounters. http://www.ekelemen.com/



Seth Breedlove - Award Winning Film Maker and the Director of Small Town Monsters Production Company. Seth produced the recent film “Invasion on Chestnut Ridge” that covers the Kecksburg incident and the strange encounters around the ridge. The film will be shown at the conference. He has produced other documentaries on other national strange monster and UFO encounters and has other new projects in the works. Seth will discuss these topics during his presentation. http://smalltownmonsters.com/



Aaron Dunbar - Aaron a Local author from Kittanning and Producer of the recently released family movie about Bigfoot called, “A Wish For Giants” will be giving a presentation and show the movie at the conference. https://www.awishforgiants.com/



There will be displays with UFO-Bigfoot and Paranormal groups and researchers inside the social hall all weekend.

