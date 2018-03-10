Weekend 2 Cents: Abducted...I Became an Alien Experiment -- UFO Encounter in Guilford, CT -- Progressive Lung Disease Killing Dentists

Question: Do you feel that my participation as a radio host helps or hinders 'Phantoms & Monsters?'

At around 2:30 am on a Saturday morning in August of 2017. I woke up to go to the bathroom like anybody would at 2:30 am waking up. So, when I was walking up my stairs, when I opened the basement door, I immediately attached to something, and whatever it was, it carried me to my backyard. When the thing was carrying me on its shoulder to my backyard, I saw 6 red-orange glowing objects in the sky and they were just hovering there making no noise, and the 6 glowing objects were in a V shape formation, but with no lead tip part of the v shape formation.I did some research online that day, and no UFO sightings were reported, and also no military activities on that day it happened. So anyways, a platform dropped and once this thing stepped onto the platform, I blacked out. Everything turned white. from what I remember. I woke up with humanoid figures looking down at me, and once I had woken up, I couldn't move anything but my eyes. Then I blacked out again, and everything turned white again. I remember one more thing and that thing was waking up (once i waked up, i couldn't move any part of my body except my eyes) at what looked like some type of alien science fair with professional looking scientists. I don't think that they've noticed me while I was looking around. These beings looked like the grey beings that we would describe as tall and grey. When I woke up, they were all clapping as if they've accomplished something using me. I believe that these beings, whoever they are, are preparing me for something big that I don't know of. -**********“In the summer of 1995, two of my friends and I sat in the dugout of the Guilford, Connecticut high school baseball fields drinking beer and talking. Sometime that night I noticed something was flying low to the ground in a very odd erratic manner. After pointing it out to my buddies we were trying to figure out what it was. At first I thought it was one of those remote controlled planes but it was circular with red lights, it way too big, and was silent plus I have never seen anything move like that. All three of us walked out to around center field and was amazed by it's flight pattern when two more showed up.At this point flight mode kicked in remembering earlier in the year I saw the movie '"Fire In The Sky' and decided that this was the last thing I wanted, so I ran to my car and we took off. To this day I can't figure out what they were as drones were not to my knowledge around in 1995. And these definitely did not move like drones. On my life that is a true story and wonder if anyone else has a similar story.”**********The U.S Centers for Disease Control Prevention on Thursday revealed of a cluster of progressive lung disease affecting dentists and other dental workers.The patients, who were treated at a single tertiary care center in Virginia, were diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a type of chronic lung disease marked by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function.Symptoms of the disease include gradual onset of a dry cough and shortness of breath. The disease does not have a cure yet and those affected often live only about three to five years after diagnosis. The cause of the illness is unknown.****************************************

