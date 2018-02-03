Weekend 2 Cents: New Winged Humanoid Sightings in Florida & Illinois -- Crypto-Investigator JC Johnson Passes Away

Winged Humanoid in Pasco County, FL
I received another winged humanoid sighting in Pasco County, Florida on Saturday. The description is very similar to the previous sightings in Pasco County, as well as the Chicago sightings. This incident occurred at a residence. I'm waiting for further information...but it has made an appearance at the location the past 2 nights, so someone will stake out the property on Saturday and Sunday nights. Stayed tuned for a follow-up. Lon
NOTE: There has been another sighting report southwest of Chicago, but I'm waiting to talk to the witness. I've been busy with other reports for most of the day, so this will be a brief blog post. I hope to have more information on these sightings this coming week. Lon
**********
JC JOHNSON
With regrets and sorrow, my friend and colleague JC Johnson passed away on Saturday February 3rd, 2018 at 12:40 PM in Fargo, ND. JC had been battling pneumonia for over a month. I am personally thankful to JC for allowing me to discuss and document his cases and encounters over the past 6 years. I got to know many like-minded people who were associated with him and considered him a confidant and true guide to the unknown. JC was a big part of what I do, and for that I will be ever grateful. Joyful pathways to the beyond, my friend. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
What The Recent Chicago Mothman Sightings Mean For The Future (And Theories About What The Mothman Really Is)
Scientists discover ancient Mayan city hidden under Guatemalan jungle
“A Thin Black Shadow With A Large Head”
BITCOIN 101: A beginner's guide to understanding the cryptocurrency, illustrated like a children's book
One injection could kill cancer
**********
Bigfoot: West Coast Wild Men: A History of Wild Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in California, Oregon, and Washington state.
Ultraterrestrial Contact: A Paranormal Investigator's Explorations into the Hidden Abduction Epidemic
Men In Black: Personal Stories and Eerie Adventures
Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact
Strange Secrets: Real Government Files on the Unknown
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved