Venusian Spaceships Are Landing! - Part II

Always the "schizzle," Clarion Moon base Commander Aura Rhanes momentarily loses her traditional beret and lets her hair down. Photo first appeared in the November 1957 issue of Argosy magazine.

The arrival of the flying saucers in our atmosphere at the dawning of the atomic and space ages did not go unnoticed by the ecclesiastical community in the United States. On 5 June 1954, at the conclusion of the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church held in San Francisco, California, the entire assembly rose in unison to declare with a loud, missionary voice to the world at large that the strong UFO presence over America signaled the end of an age of greed and selfishness and the fulfillment of the Bible prophecy found in Luke 21:25, that we should look to the heavens for the signs that the time of our global and personal salvation is drawing nigh. Jesus would soon be returning to the Earth, accompanied by his countless legions of angels. Their intention was thought to be that of cleaning up the mess we have created on this beautiful planet that the Infinite Creator has entrusted to our care.And then just two days later, on the East Coast, the Washington, D.C. News ran the following editorial: “….Science just hasn’t explained what flying saucers are. We have warned science about this. Two years ago, we told science in no uncertain terms that it had better unwrap this mystery in the larger interest of national sanity. No other country that we know of is so bothered by celestial crockery…. Science, sitting back there with a smug look, isn’t doing its job. Now, with another saucer season approaching we say to science…. Put up or shut up.”From psychic quarters, however, doubt was expressed by the great seer, Jeane Dixon, as to any forthcoming disclosures about the true nature of the flying saucers, from either the scientific community or the federal government. Dixon, a long-time resident of Washington, D.C., and the wife of a major car dealer in the area whose batting average in predicting future events was above ninety percent, declared to the National Press Club that, “They (the government officials) are not going to find out what they (the flying saucers) are.” But the keen prophetess did remark that she was not to be found in the dark on this critical matter, adding that, “They are expeditioners from an order of intelligence not known on Earth!”17 May 1954, of course, marked the landmark decision of the Supreme Court case in Brown vs. the Topeka, Kansas, Board of Education, effectively decreeing an end to racial segregation in the nation’s public schools. This was the subject getting the biggest “buzz” in Washington, D.C., so to speak, and naturally those in the UFO community were taking a progressive stand on the issue. Keeping in mind that contactee George Adamski would often remark that the Venusians and other extraterrestrials cannot make open contact with more humans until we, as a species, have demonstrated that we can at least get along with our neighbors of different creeds, ethnicities or races, the Venusian commander of the space base Clarion on the far side of our Moon, Aura Rhanes, made an appearance to the editorial office of the Washington, D.C. Little Listening Post newsletter, to inform the staff that, “The Venusians have taken note of the increase in familiarity and the casual use of first names in the United States, even for strangers of all backgrounds; and this is very much appreciated.” She lamented, however, that so many have had to struggle, and even die, in the cause of attaining equal rights for Black Americans, rights to which Nature and Nature’s God entitle them. A reporter from the Little Listening Post, a publication that monitors UFO activity on Earth, asked the Venusian commander, “Why do so many have to suffer so in the cause of equal rights? What is the meaning of all this?”“You have certainly asked a profound question, my sister,” said Rhanes. She also added that, “The meaning of suffering is simply that those on this planet have not worked hard enough to better themselves as they have on the Moon base Clarion or other celestial orbs in the solar system, and even beyond. The Earthlings are just too prone to start fights with anyone whom they may not agree. It’s hard for the Venusians to even imagine why anyone would fight desegregation. All I can say is just, ‘Drat it! Drat it all!’”***One of Eric Von Daniken’s “Space Gods” takes on a contemporary look. “California Styling” with her 1954 Chevrolet Bel-Air white-topped convertible and sporting a Mickey Mouse Club sweater, Mrs. Evelyn Smith can be seen below, self-identifying as “Aura Rhanes” and posing for Argosy magazine photographer Martin Dain at Second Interplanetary Spaceship Convention held at Landers Field, California, on Saturday, 12 March 1955. Jules B. St. Germain, an attorney and regular writer on paranormal phenomena for Argosy, believed that he once spotted the Clarion commander in the company of contactee Howard Menger out at his Highbridge, New Jersey farm, at a later date.So how can we be so sure that the majority of these extraterrestrials being witnessed throughout the 1950s actually hailed from the second planet of our solar system? Our sister and cloud-shrouded planet Venus as the origination point of the elusive flying saucers was indicated by the observed beings themselves in many ways. One of the more remarkable examples of this was provided by Aasta Solvang and her sister Edit Jacobsen of Mofjell, a village situated in northern Norway. Their report of an extraterrestrial encounter appeared in the 24 August 1954 edition of their local newspaper, the Nordlands Folkeblad.According to Aasta, “We were picking berries when suddenly a dark man with long hair- but otherwise looking very much like an ordinary human being- came out from behind some bushes. He was carrying some kind of valise. We were frightened at first, but the man seemed friendly enough, and stepped toward us.”Then Edit addressed the man in Norwegian, but he didn’t seem to understand a word. So then she tried addressing him in English, French and German, but still had no success. It was here where a breakthrough took place. For the stranger then attempted to communicate by “picking up a stick and drawing circles in the dirt around a central circle and what looked like pictures of heavenly bodies along the perimeter of each concentric circle. The third circle out had another small circle outside it and the fourth circle had two additional, smaller circles. Remembering from science class about the solar system, we recognized the smaller circles as being moons.”The two Norwegian women stood by in awe as the artist continued with his drawing. “When he finished this,” said Aasta, “he just pointed the stick down onto the second circle. We somehow understood then, through our interpretation of his drawing, that he was showing us he came from Venus. We felt very sympathetic to this man, feeling that he was lost and wondering what we might do to help him out in some fashion.”The Venusian smiled. “Somehow he perceived that we caught his message,” said Aasta. She also related that, “The stranger waved for us to following him, finally leading us to his craft which looked like two flying saucers sandwiched together, about 15 feet across, just a little bigger than a small truck.”Aasta concluded her account, informing the newspaperman that, “The mystery man then opened the hatch, at which time a beautiful tanned woman, looking like a South Pacific islander, and two small children ran out and hugged him. The Venusian then held forth the valise and opened it up, showing the woman, whom I presume was his wife, its precious contents. It was full of berries! The woman said some something in an exotic language that sounded like Chinese, and the two children jumped up and down, clapping their hands. Everyone was happy and the woman hugged and kissed the man on his lips. All of the Venusians then boarded their craft. The man turned his face toward us, remaining still in the hatchway and waved goodbye with his left hand while bracing himself by holding on to the side of the hatch with his right hand. He closed his eyes for a few seconds and we thought we heard a voice from inside our heads, in our own language, ‘Farewell friends and God bless you.’” (Norwegian: Farvelvenner og Gud velsigne deg.)The Venusian followed his family, crawling up inside the flying saucer with the hatch closing slowly behind him. The craft then lifted about ten feet off the ground and began rotating, first slowly, then increasingly faster. “Then,” said Aasta, “the entire ship just ‘disappeared;’ but whether it had taken off at such an incredible speed that our eyes couldn’t catch it or it simply dematerialized like a ghost, I could not determine.”Apparently, the Venusians are interested in collecting samples of the Earth’s rich biodiversity. Perhaps they may have a dual motivation in this. The first motivation may simply be food gathering, as in the case above with the harvesting of berries in Norway. The second motivation may be the collection of diverse plant and other life forms for transport to Venus, where they might be safeguarded and propagated for eventual re-introduction or re-transplant on the Earth, following some expected environmental apocalypse in our future. Let’s hope that my first suggested motivation is the prevailing one.Another example of such biological reconnaissance occurred just one month later in Portugal, when three aluminum-suited men climbed out of a flying saucer to do some picking among the flowers and shrubs on a mountaintop near the village of Almaseda, located in the Serra de Guardnha range. The alien beings and their craft were seen by local resident Cesar Cardoso and three other men from the village. Cardoso described all three of the UFO occupants to a reporter from Lisbon’s Diario De Lisboa newspaper as being over six feet tall. A few days later, the story was picked up by the Auckland, New Zealand Star newspaper of 29 September 1954. Cardoso said that the three aluminum-suited extraterrestrials were “cutting flowers, shrubbery and twigs and putting them in a shining box.”Cardoso was the only one in his group of four that dared approach the three alien men. One of them dropped what he was doing in the bushes and came over to talk with Cardoso. The alien asked the Portuguese gentleman, in his own language, “Would you or any of your companions like to enter into our scout ship?”With that, Cardoso sauntered back over to his friends and asked them, “The visitor wants to know if any of us would like to get aboard the flying saucer.” Shaking in their mountain boots, no one was too keen on the idea.Moving again into the presence of the extraterrestrial, Cardoso said, “I’m sorry, Sir, but nobody wants to go in there at this time. They are all just too frightened.”“I can understand that,” said the alien, “giving the way your Hollywood productions generally portray the inhabitants of other planets.”Cardoso told the Lisbon reporter that the extraterrestrial did not insist, but kindly assured him at that time that, “We aren’t really the monsters you may think us to be. We come to Earth with the purest intentions of love and peace, thinking only of a better future for you and your families. Unfortunately, that future may be some time off.”He and the others then climbed into their scout ship and “flew off vertically at a terrific speed, emitting a shower of sparks” in the process.***