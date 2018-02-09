Venusian Spaceships Are Landing! - Part I

Follow the adventures of the “Cosmic Ray”/Dr. Keller and the “Queen of Outer Space”/Dolores Barrios in the London Festival of Books award-winning Cosmic Ray’s Excellent Venus Adventure (Headline Books, 2017).

In 1946, Sidro L. Basa of 111 Yesler Way, Seattle, Washington, wrote a letter to Raymond A. Palmer, a.k.a. “Rap,” the editor of Amazing Stories science fact and fiction magazine, in which he detailed a strange encounter he experienced while growing up in Honolulu, Hawaii, back in 1924. Basa, who was in the third grade when the following incident transpired, noted that, “My friend and I decided to play hooky from school and go crabbing at the sand island in Honolulu. I believe that island is around two miles and a half from the shore. It was around 4:30 p.m. when my friend decided to call it a day, and told me if I would want to go home.”Basa continued, “I asked him about his catch and he showed me the crabs that he caught; and he had twice as much as I. So I told him to, ‘Go ahead. I’ll follow later.’ This was because I decided to stay just a little bit longer; and at the same time, I saw a canoe with three little children and a dog approaching. Therefore, I wasn’t frightened then, knowing that if there were children, the father or mother should be on the island.“My friend left me, and as he was far from my sight, the canoe or boat reached the island. They were about 100 yards from me, and they got off the boat and started to run around with the dog. I looked for the mother and father; but so far I did not see either one of them. Surely, I said to myself, they wouldn’t be under the water this long. So I was curious, and went to them.”What happened next was like a scene out of Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (New American Library, 1968). Basa further explained that, “Their two children were still running around, and I approached this one who was sitting down; and as I came closer, he had his face back of me, so I told him, and said, ‘Hey, where’s your mother?’ And as he turned around his head and looked at me, his face was that of an adult, but old and wrinkled.”Basa was startled, to be sure. “I didn’t wait for him to answer,” he wrote in his letter, adding that, “I turned around and ran as fast as my feet could carry me, and fled for my dear life. I left everything behind me, including my crabs. I could not forget this…. Those little people that I’ve seen were a little smaller than the midgets in the circus.”Basa lamented that no one seemed to believe him; but editor Palmer wrote back to the witness to this strange encounter that, “We believe you, Brother Basa! And we thank you for reporting the incident to us.”Of course, Raymond Palmer was himself a master of the mystic arts. He was well aware of the ability of ascended entities from Venus to take on the appearance of young people when materializing to human beings on the physical Earth plane. Even Jesus did this, following his resurrection, while speaking with his disciples about the mysteries beyond the world and what would take place in the latter days. In the Gnostic Gospel of Judas, the apostle notes that, “Often he (Jesus) did not appear to his disciples as himself, but he was found among them as a child.” In the case of the young Sidro L. Basa, having broken the auric field of the Venusian’s etheric body by his proximity, he was able to see the master in his true age rather than the reflected projection of the entity’s earlier age. See pages 94 and 95 of my Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet (Headline Books, 2016), for further examples of this phenomenon and detailed footnotes.Of course, the arrival of the Venusians on Earth was not well known until the publication of Desmond Leslie and George Adamski’s first book, Flying Saucers Have Landed (T. Werner Laurie, London, United Kingdom, 1953). That book detailed Adamski’s encounter with a Venusian saucer pilot by the name of Orthon near Desert Center, California, on 20 November 1952 in the presence of five witnesses. Photographs and plaster casts of Orthon’s footprints were made, so the incident is highly regarded as authentic. Adamski was hesitant to tell of his experience, but felt the public needed to know the truth about flying saucers and life on Venus and other planets. As the first well-known of the contactees, Adamski once described his job as a lecturer and teacher of the cosmic philosophy as being the “hardest job in the world.”Naturally, the world was electrified by Adamski’s thrilling account. The flying saucers had been appearing in ever-increasing numbers since the dawn of the atomic and space ages. Adamski explained the burgeoning presence of extraterrestrial spaceships in our skies as being prompted by our advances in atomic weapons and rocketry. That the major military powers on Earth, the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, would soon have the ability to launch weapons of mass destruction into outer space was a grave concern to our celestial neighbors. This was especially true for the Venusians, who inhabited the closest planet to the Earth, being just 26,000,000 miles from our world at its closest approach. In cosmic terms, that is just a drop in the bucket.On 28 January 1956, the Civilian Saucer Intelligence, the world’s then largest private UFO investigations group, and the precursor of the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP), conducted a public meeting at Steinway Hall, 113 W. 57th Street in New York City, demanding that the Air Force come clean about the flying saucers. The research director of the Civilian Saucer Intelligence, Ted Bloecher, addressed the issue of increased “saucer landings” with those assembled. The secretary of the organization introduced Bloecher, and noted that while there are no “experts” in the area of flying saucers and their occupants, that “Ted Bloecher perhaps qualifies as well as anyone could, by virtue of his extensive critical study of several hundred reports of this kind.”Bloecher was disappointed that the subject of flying saucer occupants was “generally dismissed by the lay public as a mere joke,” adding that, “Even among the better informed there is often a pronounced bias against the idea of ‘little men.’“But a case against the alleged saucer occupants on principle alone will not stand up. For those who have accepted an off-Earth hypothesis as providing the most logical explanation to the reported unique appearance and behavior of the UFOs must assume some intelligence responsible for their recent presence in the Earth’s atmosphere. And this presumably means some animate being of one type or another.”The comprehensive Ted Bloecher reported that sightings of flying saucer occupants were “nothing new under the Sun or over our heads.” He then proceeded to recount numerous examples of alleged sightings of such entities, harkening back to the great airship flap of 1896 and 1897. During those two years, there was a series of notable reports of unidentified aerial objects. And in several of these reported incidents, the observers described seeing human occupants. Said Bloecher, “The idea of an extraterrestrial source for these ‘airships’ was largely unimagined in 1896; indeed, numerous people came forth and modestly confessed to knowing the obscure genius who had invented and built the airship, whom they described as looking like an average man, a bearded man but dressed in a dapper uniform. The ‘passengers’ were also described as looking like ordinary city folk, although a few were wearing what seemed to be some kind of sailor suits.” Not surprisingly, it is believed that Jules Verne used these varied accounts of the airship and its occupants as the basis for his fantastic novel, Maítre du monde/Master of the World (Pierre-Jules Hetzel, Paris, 1904).Then there was an account by a gentleman, Joshua Lithbridge of Cardiff, Wales, who provided it to a reporter from the London Daily Mail of 20 May 1909. For two months prior to Lithbridge’s encounter, Bloecher informed the audience that, “unaccountable objects and lights” had been reported over England, Ireland and Wales; and that on the night of 18 May 1909, while Lithbridge was hiking up in the Caerphilly Mountains, he spotted what seemed to be a “large tube-shaped object sitting on the grass beside the road.” Apparently, it had just materialized in mid-air and drifted down softly. There were two people inside, an elderly man and a young woman. Lithbridge informed the reporter that it was a cold night up in those mountains, and that the two occupants inside the tube were dressed accordingly, wearing “heavy fur overcoats.” Apparently, the two heard some noise outside and shined some kind of intense lantern on Lithridge. Then they disembarked from the tube, and spoke excitedly to each other in Portuguese or Spanish. Lithbridge could not figure out what they were saying. But then the elderly gentleman told the Welshman that, “Be calm, my friend. We are agents on her majesty’s secret service. Please send our regards to Mr. Wells of Sandgate, for he’s on the right track!” He patted Lithbridge on his shoulders, and then he and the young woman returned to the tube, whence it just levitated and “sailed away.” Lithbridge later took the reporter out to the landing site. All they could find in the light of day was some trampled grass and a “broken fragment of a very small, silver but untitled gramophone record.” The reporter turned it in to the newly formed Secret Intelligence Service, what we now know as MI6. Nothing more has been noted of this case; although H. G. Wells, the author of the Time Machine (1895), was contacted by the reporter, and the science fiction genius immediately took an interest in the story, peppering the reporter with dozens of questions.