The 'Thing' at the 'Land Between the Lakes'

In early summer 1985, the witness 'RO' and two other friends were in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. They were exiting the park while traveling south on Rt. 49 (Woodlands Trace Byway) towards Dover, Tennessee. The three men were sitting together in a Ford Ranger...The driver 'JM' and 'RO' sitting beside each other. The other friend 'TG' was sitting on the passenger side. It was early evening and still light.As they approached a curve in the road, an older model gray-colored sedan was in the opposite lane coming towards them. The sedan slowed as if to make contact with the witnesses. As JM and RO looked at the other driver, they were soon horrified at the sight.RO stated that the other driver had wild bushy hair and wore glasses. When the 'person' turned their head towards them, the eyes appeared to be oversized. The driver's window was open. Suddenly this being or humanoid extended its head out the window as the neck stretched to an incredible length. The face shapeshifted...taking on a bizarre contorted appearance. The head was now upside down and looking at them...at the same time making loud 'woo-woo-woo' and howling sounds. It was a dreadful vision.RO and JM were totally shocked and in utter fear, to the point of tears. JM accelerated away from the other vehicle. At the same time, the other friend TG never reacted to the sight of this being. He was either asleep or was immobilized somehow. He had no idea of what had just taken place.The encounter was so disturbing to RO, that he literally begged JM to turn around and go back so that RO could kill the being with his rifle. RO told me that he was never felt so repulsed before...that he had an overwhelming reaction and that he must eliminate this abomination. JM refused to do so and continued driving away towards town.RO stated that the incident remains fresh in his mind and that he will always be fearful that he may once again encounter the being. He asked me to contact JM in order to verify the event, in which he did...though he refused to elaborate on the encounter.I have no idea what these men confronted that day, but I would appreciate any related information that can be provided.

