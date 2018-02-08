Mama Bigfoot to the Rescue

Northern Wisconsin - 1964 - Bob in Ohio called to tell of his Bigfoot encounter:
“I never told this story to anyone but my family and maybe three other people. I'm a retired... I worked in science and I'm a skeptic of most of the things I hear about. This happened to me in 1964. My wife and I went out in the northern woods of Wisconsin, looking for a place to go camping. We weren't going camping, we were just looking. I was going through some really tall, wide grass and I saw a place up in front of me that looked like it was padded down, so I was very leery. So I went up there and peeked, and there's a bear in there. I told my wife to run and get my gun. She ran to the car. I ran over and swung up into a tree. And the bear was only maybe a first or second year bear. I didn't see the mother around or anything. I was so scared, I couldn't figure out what to do.
So I'm standing there, looking at this bear and I know bears climb trees but this one wasn't trying to climb it. It looked like he was playing with me. And all of a sudden a tree, a small tree, maybe eight foot long, with dirt on one end, come flying out of the bushes and hit this bear in the rump and, boy, he took off. He ran under where I was in the tree. And I turned around and watched him disappear through the grass. I was ready to get down out of the tree and I turned around and there was this thing standing there. Up until this time, I'd never heard of a Bigfoot or anything like that. I grew up in the city in Ohio, so I'd never heard of such a thing.
The first thing I really noticed was it had four arms. It had two arms that were long and it had two little arms that looked like it came out the back of its neck. And I think I froze. I don't know but I looked this creature in the eye. It had dark eyes and its face and eyes were one of the most peaceful things I ever seen. And I just stood there on this limb, looking at it ten feet away from me. The first thing that popped into my head was, it's an alien that had come from somewhere off this world. I don't know how long I stared at it but all my fear left me and I was just calm, standing there looking at this creature. And my wife come running back from the car. I had told her to get my pistol out of the car but it was the wrong car. It was in my other car. I wasn't gonna shoot it. I was gonna shoot at the bear and make noise and run it away. But anyway when I looked over at my wife and I thought, Oh my goodness, I'm not dreaming. And I looked back and I see it turn and walk about another ten feet away from me and go back into these bushes. Well, there was small trees and then in back of that there was a forest. Big trees.
Anyway, hanging on the back, what I thought was two extra arms, was a baby hanging in the back of it and it had a hold of the hair on the chest. It didn't look like anything from the ape family. I gotta tell you, I have a very good memory and I took a picture, more or less, unconsciously, of its face. I looked on the feet of the baby and they were flat. It had toes like people toes. It disappeared into the woods. And I'm just standing there. I'm just stunned still. My wife comes over and says, 'Where's the bear?' I said. 'It ran off.' She said, 'Why?' I said, 'That tree... that tree came flying out of the bushes and hit him in the rear end and he ran away.'”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – August 30, 2016
