Large Bat-Winged 'Man' Observed Near Whitewater, Wisconsin

On February 19, 2018 I received a telephone call from a witness in southeast Wisconsin.In late September 2016 at approximately 10PM CT the witness was driving east on E. State Rd. 59 (S. Janesville St.) approximately 7 miles west of Whitewater, Wisconsin. She was heading home after visiting her daughter.Suddenly a 'man-like' being with huge pterodactyl-like wings glided in front of her and behind another car...flying from right to left at an altitude of 10 feet or so above the road. The witness was totally shocked at what she was seeing. The being's body was definitely human in shape...about 6 ft. in length and the wingspan was at least twice the body length. The wings were membraned like that of a bat and never moved or flapped. The entire being was dark in color. There seemed to be a structure along the top of its head, but no eyes or facial features were seen.The witness' reaction was to hit the gas pedal and to get out of the area. The driver in front of her must have noticed the winged being as it emerged from the right and sped away as well.She had read my recent post in reference to the sighting in Chippewa Falls, and was advised by her husband to call and inform me about what she had encountered.There are other sighting reports from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois that the task force is currently investigating.