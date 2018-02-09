Daily 2 Cents: Wisdom Tooth Extracted by Aliens -- Approached by Small Grey Being -- Flying Entity in Georgia

“I want to tell everybody about my dentist. OK, a year ago I met some Greys outside Moberly, Missouri, about 30 miles north of here. A few months ago I was telling my mother, I was telling her and I said, I wonder why "They" couldn't have removed my wisdom teeth, it would have been easy for them. They (wisdom teeth) are just ripping my face apart. A couple days later, it was about 4 o'clock in the morning; I was sitting outside, out back here. It was cloudy but I was looking at the moon above the trees and in a blink of an eye everything got brighter. So I looked up and most of the clouds were gone. Then something caught my eye and I looked up and there was a big bright light, maybe 300 feet off the ground and it was moving directly away from me. It was moving back up into this cloud and I looked back into the field behind there. The light was lighting up the whole field. Anyway the light just receded into the clouds and disappeared. The next day I realized one of my wisdom teeth was gone. When your wisdom teeth have been impacted for years you know when one is gone. I realized that I, uh, in that second when everything got brighter, I realized I must have lost a few minutes of time or something, I think that is what must have happened. Anyway I think we have some new improvements in the field of dentistry.”

I saw large creature coming toward my car and looked in. Flew over the car. He was so big his wing felt like two eighteen wheelers speeding. It got dark. The car shook. It was the scariest time of my life. He was flying across Highway 166 near Carrollton, GA. Could be reason for so many wrecks there



Investigators Notes:



The witness reached us via UFOCH’s email, We have reached out to the witness to arrange a phone interview and once we have conducted that interview, the details will be posted on the website.



Background:



Carrollton, Georgia is a city in the north-west region of Georgia, about 45 miles west of Atlanta near the Alabama state line. It is the county seat of Carroll County which is included in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

JOIN 'THE EXISTERS'



Behind the scenes at 'The Existence of Strange Things'...including giveaways

Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

**********I was only about 6 years old. I remember my folks had bought a tractor and wagon and had us 4 boys riding on the trailer. While heading back to the house, for some reason, I got off using the excuse to play on a small hill while the rest continued on back to house. While playing on the hill I was approached by a small being, greyish in color, like we see in the movie 'Paul,' only this guy could move effortlessly around the ground and tree limbs, and had something in his hand, a weapon? I don't think so, as he told me I would not remember this until the time I needed too. That they came to make sure we survive and not destroy this planet as are few fit for humans, and they'd always be here for us. Then he disappeared and I forgot about it for probably 10 years, when in my early 20's and then was only glimpses. I'm now 68 yrs old and remember it like it was yesterday. Since then I have seen silvery objects in the sky which will file a report on too next. I have an abrasion on my leg I can't remember were from. Even through I've been to skin doctors, has not been healed or known what it is. -****************************************

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved