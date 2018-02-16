Daily 2 Cents: UFOs Reported at 2018 Winter Olympic Games -- Possible Abduction...Still Scared -- Cruise Ship 'Bloodbath'

Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

I have been receiving various UFO reports from areas in and around the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. I found 4 references on 2 reporting agencies that referenced black and orange oval shaped craft seen during the some of the outside events.I received an email from a witness (US citizen at the Winter Olympic Games) who stated that he and his wife have seen black oval-shaped UFOs flying over one of the skiing events on two different occasions. The witness stated that he attempted to take a photo on one of the sightings, but nothing was seen on the image.I also received a email from a woman in Los Angeles who stated that her daughter and her friend witnessed 'fleets' of large orange oval lights flying over the Olympic Village area on the 2nd night of the Games.I will continue to track the information and report if the activity increases. Lon**********I do not know if I was dreaming or if truly had an encounter of the fourth kind (I am in law school so believe me I am not looking for any kind of attention or publicity). I was in my bed laying down getting ready to sleep when there was a big vibration at my home (and I know this is true because when I woke up I some of my belongings were knocked down). I ignored the vibration and went to sleep when I suddenly felt my body shake very hard and tense up, I was paralyzed and couldn’t move. What I remember is me trying to move my body and to turn the ceiling lights on because I was very afraid of something but it was if my body was tied down by gravity. What I believe I saw were some humanoid (what we know as Greys) and or Reptilian being that we’re surrounding me doing who knows what. It was as if I was conscious of what was going on but my eyesight was very cloudy. I felt my body shake again and become very tight and all of a sudden I could move my body and wake up. What I remember is hearing my truck and neighbors cars alarms going off and my body was very sore. I have been watching movies, videos, and stories about aliens just like everyone else does so I believe I might have just been having a nightmare but I am posting this because it felt very real to me. Again I am not looking for positive and or negative attention/publicity I am posting this mostly to make me relax a bit because I am still a little scared. Please do not ask me more about the story this is all that I know of, it all took place in Phoenix, Arizona. -**********In the shocking clip, several men are seen flinging punches at each other as security desperately try to break up the scuffle.It’s thought days of fighting on board the Carnival Cruise Line ship between 26 family members had preceded the scrap and some of the details are truly disturbing.Passengers said threats had been made to stab and throw people overboard, forcing them to barricade themselves in their own rooms.David Barkho got a call from 20-year-old son George, who was a passenger, saying he had been injured and needed help.“He said, ‘Please Dad, please, call the Federal Police’,” Mr Barkho told Australian site 3AW.“I could hear a lot of screaming, crying in the background.“He had seen a lot of people bleeding, a lot of people down on the ground”.********************

