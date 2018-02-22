Daily 2 Cents: Truck Driver 'Transported' to Another Location -- Lost Time on Way to the Bathroom -- Heaviest Recorded Brain Tumor Removed

“This happened today. We're pretty freaked out about it. I'm a truck driver. We were 65 south, going through Indianapolis on my way to Cincinnati. I just passed the off for 70 east and I'm 65 south. Traffic's really heavy and there's some kind of accident. And I'm at the 111 yard sticker and I'm with my wife. She's in the jump seat. And I'm seeing signs for 65 south and the next thing I know, I see a sign for 465 west. And I told her, 'What the F just happened?' I'm freaked out. I went on 31 north. There's a highway there. I found a Walmart. Went behind the Walmart. We went to sleep. Now I'm connected to Google and it traces everywhere I go. And so when I woke up, I checked my Google Maps and the line went from the 111 yards sticker on 65 south, directly over to 465 going through buildings, going through parks, going through streets. There's no way my truck could have ever driven that route. But that line was going from 111 all the way to 465. If you look at the map, there's no way I could have ever took that route. There's no way. I have absolutely no idea what happened. All I know is, I was looking at the sign and it said 65 south and a split second later I'm looking at a sign that says 465 west.”

“It was back in the Summer and my Husband and myself settled down to sleep at around 10:30pm, I awoke around 2am to go to the bathroom. So got up used the bathroom quickly and got back into bed. I decided to check my phone for any messages and emails and the phone said it was just after 3am so not quite believing this I checked my watch which also said just after 3am. Now no way was I in the bathroom 30 feet away for over an hour just using the toilet and I cannot account for the time jump.”

********************Indian surgeons who removed a massive brain tumour in a marathon seven-hour procedure said Thursday it could be the heaviest ever recorded.Santlal Pal, a 31-year-old shopkeeper, had been carrying around a tumour weighing nearly two kilos before the surgery on February 14.Doctors at Mumbai's BYL Nair hospital where he was treated said the tumour was so large that "it appeared as if he had two heads mounted on top of each other"."It was an extremely daunting and complex surgery," the hospital's head of neurosurgery Trimurti Nadkarni told AFP.He said the operation took seven hours to complete and the patient required 11 units of blood.******************************

