Daily 2 Cents: Translucent Floating Beings -- Pablo Escobar's Feral Hippo Legacy -- Man's Corpse Transforms to a Pig?

It's a cold day when Vanceburg's newspaper correspondent can't scare up a special. Tho following is his latest, and he asserts that its truth is vouched for by his informant.



He says: "Dr. C. H. Dyer, who lived in Fleming County, near tho Lewis County line, and who was well-known throughout this section of the State as a very noted 'root and herb' doctor, died some six weeks ago and was buried at his home, near Muse Mills, Fleming County.



"A few days ago a pack of hungry dogs were discovered digging with might and main in the doctor's grave. They were driven away but returned as soon as the men left, and re-began their digging and howling. The friends of the deceased doctor, becoming anxious to know just what the dogs were after, concluded to take the body up. They did so, but what was their astonishment, when, on opening the coffin, they found, not the body of the venerable doctor, but a 200 pound hog, nicely rolled up in a winding sheet, waiting for Gabriel to toot his horn, when he would walk out and claim the doctor's share in the glories that await him at the final resurrection of the just.



"The conclusion of the natives as to how this transformation came about is, that as the doctor was not above suspicion from a moral standpoint, the Lord had changed his mortal remains into those of a hog. The case is a very remarkable one, viewed from any stand point."

Occurred : 11/15/2016 03:00 (Entered as : 11/15/2016 03:00)Reported: 2/19/2018 2:54:55 PM 14:54Posted: 2/22/2018Location: Peoria, ILShape: UnknownDuration:Entities in my home November 15, 2016Encounter with 3 beings: I awoke around 3 am to see 3 beings standing in my bedroom door. They are translucent, soft light emanating from their bodies. I sat up in my bed and I stared intently.My impression was a Mother with a child. She was tall and lean with olive-shaped dark eyes. She had long arms and she was without clothing. I could not make out any specific shapes we would call genitals. Her mouth was narrow with an oval shaped face, no hair on the body. The child entity stood next to the mother holding her leg. The child came up to her hip in height. I got the feeling this was a boy. Same appearance only the head was shaped slightly smaller and stout with arms and legs. The eyes were big and looking at me as if this was its first time seeing a human being.The third entity stood behind them. Same soft light emanating from the body. At this point, I could tell all 3 bodies seemed to be floating like a hologram. The 3rd entity was different in that on top of its head were these antenna with olive-shaped eyes. There must have been 8 or so of these attached to the head and looked like they were part of the scalp. I had the impression this being was a scout and the antenna were cameras.I went to get up out of bed and the beings turned their backs and floated down the hallway and just disappeared. I thought ok, that was a strange experience.The next evening around the same time, 3 am. The being with the antenna on the head appeared standing in my hall near my coat closet and hung onto the woodwork.I looked up and waved my hand. It matched my hand wave and a slight smile like a Mona Lisa Smile appeared on its face. I went to get up and it disappeared.I could only describe the movement of the beings like watching seaweed floating in the ocean. They were opaque but I could see through them. I remember feeling a joy in my heart unlike any other. An overwhelming sense of love and wonderment. It was a marvelous experience. I wish to remain anonymous. My family would not believe me, I have told 2 close friends. Whether they believe I do not care. I felt like I should share.I believe these beings are walking among us at this moment. Observing us. Maybe they are here to help or just waiting to pick up the pieces after we are gone.Sincerely, A believer

