Daily 2 Cents: South Texas Flying Cryptid -- Northeast Ohio UFO Photo -- 'This has changed my life forever'

South Texas Flying Cryptid
John in San Antonio wrote into the Rigor Mortis Paranormal Podcast to tell of his weird creature sighting in San Antonio in 2014:
“My story is pretty crazy. One night I heard my dogs going crazy. Three Pitbulls barking a lot more than usual. So I step outside. They're looking up towards the sky. I see something flying over my house. Really big. I tripped out. I thought it was a super big owl or something so I go inside and my dogs start going crazy again. So I go outside again, this time with my flashlight and this time, they're barking towards the dark corner of my backyard. So I'm trying to flash my light over but I can't see anything. I hear movement. Something really big. I tried throwing a rock over there but nothing. It freaked me out. Finally, after about 30 minutes, the dogs stopped barking.
So, about a month goes by and I'm in my backyard again. In my yard, I just look up, gazing at what I heard, a noise up in the trees. I swear I see something big, huge, like flying by to where the wingspan on this creature had to have been at least 12 feet long. The strange thing is, everytime it flapped its wings, you could hear a whooshing sound. It was so big I could not believe my eyes. That was one of the craziest things that ever happened to me.”
Source: Rigor Mortis Paranormal: Episode 3, Published on 27 Jul 2016
NOTE: I consider the south Texas area to be one of the most active cryptid locations in the country. Lon
Northeast Ohio UFO Photo
Garrettsville, OH - 2011-10-22: This photo was taken by my dad at Nelson Ledges State (Quarry) Park in Ohio on 10/23/2011. He was fishing and decided to take a couple pictures for memories. He realized later on while looking at the pictures noticed this odd looking object. He says that when he was shooting the pictures he didn't notice anything strange. My guess is whatever it was had to be moving really fast and was caught on film at the right moment. - MUFON
'This has changed my life forever'
China Grove, NC - 2007-03-30: Hello my name is Ryan. First off just want to say I never looked into aliens, or researched them or anything like that until these events happened to me.
I would also like to add I'm only doing this so that someone can help me understand more of what happened as I cant talk to family or friends about this. No one believes me.
I'm hoping to get some info on regression therapy from someone who is local to me.
Ok...so roughly 10 years ago I was sleeping in my bed next to my girlfriend at the time. We were living with her mother. her house was right at the edge of the woods and just following that was open...what used to have been corn fields. We weren't in the country by no means just where our house was just happen to be right on farm land (I can get GPS coordinates if you'd like).
Our bedroom had one window, and it was facing the trees and field. As I lay sleeping I sorta wake up and see a couple of light balls come thru window and into the room. I don't remember being scared or anything. The rest plays out like scenes, no transitions though. Next thing I see is the lights are gone. And I see 3 beings in my room...2 small ones and 1 bigger. All were small though...2 maybe 3.5 feet and 1 maybe 4.5 feet. I remember not being able to move. One was standing in front of TV and I remember it was almost transparent as I can see the TV thru him...almost like 50 percent transparency. The other was standing by my girlfriend.
Then I remember one on top of me. I couldn't tell if it was straddling me or not but I was laying down so I assume so. I was in complete fear, no words can describe it. I tried my best to wake my girlfriend but she wouldn't move. The one on top of me got inches from my face and its eyes alone paralyzed me. The next thing I remember is waking up at 6 am being really thirsty.
I have had 3 other similar times this happened as well... in different locations. I never remember being on a craft though this just takes place in my room. But from research I've read that 99 percent sure I was taken from my room. That's the answers I'm hoping to get.
Like I said it has happened a couple more times (that I recall). Like once every couple years. Most were similar to the above but did have one that was really different. If you'd like I can tell that one, and if you need me to get in front of a laptop and take more time to write out better I can. I would really like to speak on the phone or personally with someone. This has changed my life forever. Just want to be heard and get more answers. - MUFON
Great White Shark Stalks the Everglades
A great white shark named George has been spotted lingering off the Florida coast near the Everglades and Gulf of Mexico.
News outlets cite shark-tracking organization OCEARCH as reporting George was spotted Sunday near the edge of Everglades National Park.
George was tagged in October 2016 off the coast of Massachusetts. Since then, he's been spotted near the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to south Florida and had traveled more than 4,500 miles (7,242 kilometers) by Sunday.
He was last recorded as 702 pounds (320 kilograms) and around 10 feet (3 meters) long. OCEARCH chief science adviser Bob Hueter tells The Miami Herald that George probably weighs closer to 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) now.
As of late Sunday, George appeared to be making his way up Florida's western coast toward Everglades City. - Great white shark named George stalks Everglade waters
