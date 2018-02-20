Daily 2 Cents: Military 'Foo Fighter' Investigator Disappeared -- The Aliens 'Pity' Us -- Yawn...Just Another 'Bigfoot Capital'

“There's a lot of paranormal stuff that goes on here, around here. Back in 1945, there was a military investigator...a Major. He had some friends here, he went to go see in a town called Bryson City, North Carolina. This was right after World War 2 had ended and he had been in on the investigation of the Foo Fighters and he had come here to visit his friends but he was still on duty. He was still active. He stops in there. It was a local restaurant. People would know him to see him, and talk to him. And he had gotten a phone call, got very agitated and left in one of those kind of limousine cars that the bigwig staff has.



He disappeared. No trace ever found of him. Nobody has any idea what happened to him. However, seven years later. Literally, seven years later. In a totally inaccessible part of the mountains around here, they found his car...pristine condition. No rust. No nothing. No dirt. No anything around it. Stuck in between a couple of trees. And one pack of cigarettes left in it. No prints. No nothing.”

Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

**********I reported this right after it happened. Someone from MUFON took down my report and contacted me. I understand if this happens again. I've been visited again. This time, taken. I was also taken in this 2015 incident and that's just now come to light in my mind. Every time they take me and try to make me forget what happened, something from a previous contact will surface, like my subconscious can't hold all the information in its hard drive so it moves it to the desktop "my conscious memory" where I can view it again.In November of 2015 I witnessed a craft, a huge blinding craft. It was so bright it lit up my surroundings like it was the middle of the day. I could see the sun, separate from this object, on the horizon as it was setting. Last time I reported this, I only remembered it appearing as I stepped into my Suburban to go to a rehearsal for a musical I was in. I stood on the running board and observed it as it came brightly into sight and I was bewildered as to why the people across the street seemed to not notice. I remember why they didn't respond to it. They weren't even moving. They were frozen in place. I saw these two short beings, 4 ft tall (which may be generous) and a tall being (maybe 6 ft., not much taller than myself). They came walking from a grassy area. I don't remember what happened or how I was aboard the craft, but the next thing in my memory is being aboard the craft. The beings examined things I had on me at the time. My keys and the door lock remote, my phone, and my wallet. They were very curious about these items. The only tests that have been done on me is brain scans. They sit me in a plastic like chair attached directly to the floor, but on a raised area of floor and put an apparatus on my head. It's white, has no lights and no wires. Has metal contacts on the inside that remind me of the ones on exercise equipment that keep track of your pulse, but these do way more. They study the scan and give me an injection in the lymph node area on the right side of my neck. The beings, they're kind of blue-ish. Very loving and warm. They pity us, it seems. The next thing I remember is standing back on the side of the truck where I was before. Having not remembered what happened at the time and thinking I'm still just looking at this thing in the sky, I sit down and start the truck and drive off. It's still there at this point, it's not as bright, but clearly following me for a bit before disappearing. -**********Bigfoot is official in Jefferson.A proclamation last week by Jefferson Mayor Carey Heaster Jr. recognizes his city as the "official Bigfoot capital of Texas."And there's more.The proclamation signed Monday states: "Numerous Marion County residents have reported multiple sightings of mysterious Bigfoot-like creatures in and around Jefferson for decades."It also recognizes Jefferson as the "geographical epicenter" of Bigfoot sightings.The idea for the proclamation came from Texas Bigfoot Conference founder Craig Woolheater, who hosts the annual conference in downtown Jefferson each October."Thirteen other cities in the U.S. use Bigfoot for tourism, and that's where I got this idea," Woolheater said Friday. "I brought the idea for the proclamation up to the city after I saw a city in Alabama do the same."******************************

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of 'Phantoms and Monsters' and/or its associates.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved