Daily 2 Cents: Man in Window With the Big Black Eyes -- Attacked by UFO Projectiles -- Hundreds of Birds Fall From Sky

This coming Sunday February 4th at 10PM ET I will be a guest on 'Let's Talk Paranormal w/ Tracie Austin'

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

In 1998, I had an experience living in Sudbury, Ontario. In a basement suite we rented there was a red orb in the bushes, I thought nothing of it. Then a day or 2 later I was in my living room. The curtains were open about 4" wide when I was frozen with fear. There was a grey alien starring in at me. The fear was so intense I couldn't move or speak. I can't tell you how long the stare was but my guess is was 1-2 mins. I couldn't break the visual contact until it instantly disappeared. I told my partner what had happened and he prayed with me. The next day my daughter came out of her room and said "I don't like the man in window with the big black eyes." But no one was there. Not long after that a soccer ball size light shot past the window at an incredible speed.The next day weird paranormal things started to happen. We had a TV that was not plugged in and it turned on on its own. The screen was all static and it closed up into a point of light. The light flashed for several seconds. This incident has profoundly affected me. I still don't want to talk to anyone about it. I'm scared of the dark and can't sleep well a lot of nights. I've had other UFO sightings but none that compare to what I seen that night. -**********It was Nov 17, 2017, approximately 3pm. I was driving home on the interstate (I-57) headed north. I had been capturing a lot of UFOs on camera outside of Effingham, Illinois where I work. It got to the point that it seemed I could get at least 2 or 3 pics a week by just randomly taking photographs of the sky. They were either triangle, rectangle or shaped like a bottle of Penzoil. In this day I felt I was being watched, so I decided to film my rear view mirror on the driver's side. I noticed immediately an object by the sun, lower its altitude and then go back up. It reminded me of a large insect/robot. It stayed with me flying up over bridges as I went under them and dodging other vehicles. At one point it had to maneuver around trees on the side of the road. That is when I captured the best footage of it. It had a half a ball of light on the bottom and smaller ones with it. I thought it shot at me and could hear it hit my vehicle. At one point a small one or a projectile nearly hit a school bus. I became angered at one point and said "do you know who I am??" That is when a orb shot towards them. Either from me or from somewhere else. I lost track of it as I got into town. The entire event lasted approximately 15 minutes. During the event, I felt attacked and invaded. After a few months I feel almost as if it was a test. I feel like that because I have many photos and another video of black objects going into a partial rainbow. I had 3 cameras running that day. 1 was in sepia mode and captured them and an orb come out of a field. The 2 cameras without sepia captured only the rainbow. -**********DRAPER, Utah – More than 200 birds fell from the sky onto a Draper street Monday, leading residents to wonder what caused this mass avian accident.“It’s one of the rarest things I’ve ever heard of,” said Sergeant Chad Carpenter with the Draper City Police Department.“As I was driving, these birds were just falling out of the sky,” said Draper resident, Lacey Brown as she was driving down the street on 300 East in Draper.“They were all on the ground right around here and on the roadway,” Brown said, “They were just falling out of the sky like leaves,” she added.But they weren’t leaves, they were hundreds of small birds called starlings.*******************************

