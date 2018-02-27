Daily 2 Cents: Horned Shadow Figure -- The Number 4... -- Little People in South Korea

Purchase your copy at

“When I was about four years old I had an encounter with a very tall shadow figure. I was laying in bed and looked in one corner of the room, when suddenly a small cloud of a shadow was building up from under the chair into the room and formed a giant bipedal creature with horns on it's shoulders and head. When it was fully formed it started to walk towards my bed kind of slowly. That's when I panicked, jumped out of my bed and ran towards the sleeping room door, furiously trying to open it, but it didn't work because in my panic I was pushing the door instead of pulling. Still standing at the door I stopped trying for a second and looked behind me in fear and saw that this figure or creature has finally walked to the side of my bed and threw the blanket aside. I think it thought I was hiding under it?! When it saw there was nobody under that blanket, it looked to the door and noticed me standing there and was making its way towards me again! That's when I finally realized how to open the door, 'jumped' outside the room and closed the door behind me. It must have been late in the evening because my mother was still there in the hall iron the laundry. I walked to her and told her but she said I must have dreamed a bad dream. But I can't really believe it to this day. Since then I am mostly sleeping with lights on at night.”**********The discovered alien entity is in the form of a person. Communicates through knocks on objects and through horns and beeps from electrical devices and objects. Once he was discovered he became visibly aggregated but does not speak about it (it was never said out loud). It caused paranormal activity by moving and knocking down objects when it was discovered but no one knew it was from him, it was a distraction to cause fear which it feeds off of. When the subject is not around everything is normal. When entity is around or listening the number 4 is present on electrical devices and clocks, and sometimes a 4 is just randomly present. It works with numbers. It cannot create stuff but mimics actions of others, to give the appearance of human personality. He speaks and says answers questions or comments from your thoughts verbally, but it is the only one aware. It also manipulates electronics. The family, and it's perceived family is religious but the entity who appears human will never acknowledge Christ, and becomes agitated when it here's his name. The entity is dangerous when events started coming to life, people around the family started dying. Very sure this was a distraction to cause fear to not report or to throw of the investigative measures. It monitors your communication with others to prevent disclosure. It's trying to blend in with people, for reasons unknown. Entity does not like photos and is very dangerous. -**********“When I was about 7 or 8. I'm from Seoul, Korea. My parents, my younger brother and I were sleeping in the same bedroom at that time. One night I saw some 'little people' working (doing something together) on the desk in the room. I thought they might be fairies but they didn't have wings. Only that spot in the room was lit like a stage. Everybody was sleeping except me and I was so scared. I covered my face with blanket and tried to convince myself that it's not real. I fell asleep eventually. I'm 49 years old now but the scene is still vivid in my mind. I kept it to myself until now.”****************************************

