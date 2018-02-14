Daily 2 Cents: Bizarre 'Missing Time' Experience -- Close Encounters in Viggiu, Italy -- Missing Skier Turns Up 2900 Miles Away

“I'm an armed security guard in San Antonio. I was working the late shift downtown. 11:00 o'clock, I was doing my paper work, returning to the news station I was guarding. I wrote down 2300 and that's the last thing I remember except coming to, walking down a highway at 4 in the morning. A lady and her son stopped and picked me up. I had no idea where I was and they drove me to a convenience store. I called my son and he came and picked me up. It took him about an hour to get there. I had like 5 hours of missing time.



When I got home, I went to sleep for like a day and a half. And when I came to, I had bruises all over my legs and all my arms. My uniform was perfectly clean so I didn't fall down or anything. I had no idea how I got way out there. It was just weird. It took me a week to find my pickup truck. I had to call the sheriff's office to get them to track it down and it was parked on the side of the highway, just perfectly. Not a scratch on it. I didn't wreck it or anything and it never happened again. But it was like 5 or 6 hours of missing time and some bruises. (Clyde Lewis asks him what does he think happened) I have no idea. All I remember is filling out that paper work at the end of my shift and I ended up way out past (sounds like Wallersville?). (Clyde asks if he's ever had seizures) No. (Clyde asks if it scares him) No. It doesn't really scare me. I just wonder how I got out there, you know, it's just crazy. I never had any... I've never seen any strange things in the sky either.



I've been listening to the station now for about two years, since I've been doing this. When I found my truck, my weapon, gun-belt, everything was in the truck. I never take it off until I get home. My wallet, everything else, was all in the truck. Nothing was on me. And my shirt was untucked. My boots were untied. It's just crazy. I was just wandering down the highway. And my head felt totally weird for like a week. (Clyde asks if he slipped on ice and hit his head). San Antonio, there's no ice in the summertime.”

**********Case 1night between October 4 and 5, 1979 (around 3am)close encounters of the third kind in Viggiù (Italy)by Carlo Pirola (member of CUN - Centro Ufologico Nazionale)in the early morning hours of october 5, 1979, mr. aldo natoli (38) waked up like every morning. he worked a dustman and street-sweeper in varese. at 3am he washed his face, got dressed and drank his usual coffee. round 3:20 am he left his house, trying not to slam the entrance door avoiding to wake his little daughter and his wife, still sleeping. then he walked out toward the garage where there was his motorbike, a vespa 50 motorcycle. once he reached the garage, he pushed his motorbike without switching it up to avoid any noise that could wake up his family members. he took a look around his garden and walked for few meters with his motorbike by his side until he arrived at the beginning of his private short road made of stones. he took from the pocket the rest of a cigarette he didn’t smoke the day before and put it on his lips and he started up his motorcycle. half way of his private road, between two pine trees, on the left side, he saw two dwarfs 70 or 80 centimeters if height. they looked like puppets and they hovered 20 centimeters from the soil. they were meager and very agitated, jumping here and there, floating in the air. and appeared to be colored in blue, their faces too. their face was skinny and human. their human eyes were staring at aldo and he could not figure out anything about their intentions. meanwhile he realized his motorcycle switched off even if front light was still on illuminating the little thin men. he tried to take couple of steps toward them but when he was about to touch them, they suddenly disappeared. he then went back inside to tell his experience to the rest of the family. his daughter and wife suggested him to notify everything to the police. he was not afraid but only curious to know who were those little entities in blue.(source: ufo revision -2017- by carlo pirola)Case 2night of June 1992 (around 4am)close encounters of the third kind in Viggiù (Italy)by carlo pirola(member of CUN - Centro Ufologico Nazionale)in the very heart of the night, in a country house in viggiù, near varese (northern italy), the natoli family is sleeping but, suddenly, everyone can hear a terrible shout coming from one of the bedrooms. the shout comes from the bedroom where mr. aldo natoli and his wife are sleeping. their only daughter runs to see what’s happening and she finds her dad sitting on the bed, pointing to the open window. he claims to be visited by two strange dwarfs (90 cm height), the same he encountered 13 years before in his short private road leading to his house in october 1979.(source: ufo revision -2017- by carlo pirola)**********WILMINGTON, N.Y. — A skier missing from Whiteface Mountain has been found in California.New York State Police said Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, 49, of Toronto, was found 2,900 miles away Tuesday in Sacramento.Filippidis was reported missing last Wednesday by friends who said he could not be found as the resort was closing.His belongings were found at the lodge and his car was still in the parking lot.Since then, hundreds of volunteers have spent about 7,000 hours combing the mountain.Crews used K-9s and helicopters as part of the search.The steep and icy terrain make the search even more challenging.Filippidis made contact with law enforcement officers in Sacramento.********************

