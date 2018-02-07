Daily 2 Cents: Afghanistan Bigfoot Encounter -- Pterosaur Reported in North Carolina -- Gigantic Bird Observed in Alaska

“I just wanted to recount a little story. I've been with the United States military for about 15 years now and I was out in Afghanistan in Baghlan Province and we were doing nighttime guard duty and it was about 2 in the morning and I was 249 (machine gun). I was looking through the knob and I saw what I, at first, thought was a large, tall man. But it had a... almost like a fur coat like my golden retriever has. And as I watched it, you know, I clicked from safe to semi but it wasn't threatening. It turned and looked at me and I looked at it. And I, you know, I really... until this point when I saw it, you know, I always thought Bigfoot was like folklore, it was like a myth like Loch Ness Monster. Now I'm truly a believer that it does exist and since coming back... Now this was in 2013. Since coming back, I've been researching and so on.”

Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

**********RALEIGH -- As a cryptozoologist, Jonathan Whitcomb specializes in creatures that do not plausibly exist -- including mythical beings such as yeti, bigfeet or -- Whitcomb’s specialty -- modern-day dinosaurs.As a self-described “modern pterosaur expert,” the Utah-based author is circulating news and running websites that describe encounters with prehistoric, flying reptiles that scientists classify as thoroughly extinct.In his collection of pterosaur sightings, Whitcomb counts nine in North Carolina, including one winged beast that appeared in Raleigh only last week.“It had a long tail with a diamond-shaped bulb on it,” said Cynthia Lee, 20, who spotted the mysterious thing at a North Raleigh bus stop. “It was dark brown.“It had this weird crest. I drew a picture of it.”Dismissed as lunacy by paleontologists and other academics, Whitcomb’s work is still finding currency -- at least online.“My associates and I believe that these are non-extinct pterosaurs,” he wrote in his release to The News & Observer, “what many persons would call ‘pterodactyls’ or ’flying dinosaurs.”Based on fossil evidence, most scientists believe pterosaurs -- commonly (and incorrectly) referred to as flying dinosaurs -- went extinct more than 66 million years ago. Whitcomb, a creationist and evolution denier, describes himself as a scientist despite having no formal background in paleontology.Cryptozoology is a pseudoscience intended to prove the existence of mythological creatures and animals otherwise considered extinct. It is considered a pseudoscience because it does not follow the scientific method.**********According to several eyewitness reports, a bird with a wingspan nearly the width of Mendenhall Loop Road has been spotted in the Mendenhall Valley.The cryptozoological curiosity stems from a post in the popular Facebook page “Juneau Community Collective,” brought to the attention of the Empire by several readers. The Empire couldn’t track down a clear explanation of what the bird was, but we did talk to some bird experts and did a little digging on similar sightings from around Alaska.Here’s the original post, from eyewitness Tabitha Bauer:“Attn; I was just driving by the movie theater in the Valley and there was a huge black bird flying above the road. The wingspan had to be at-least 20 feet, it was almost as wide as the road. I have lived here all my life and have never seen anything like that, it freaked me out. It was not a raven or an eagle. This isn’t a joke. This thing was HUGE, almost the size of a small airplane. Did anyone else see it?”********************

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved