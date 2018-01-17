Vanishing Skunk Ape

Alan in Dayton, Ohio called in to tell of his Bigfoot experience:
“Back in the day, when I was younger man, I was driving a truck down in Georgia and I picked up a load of mulch. I'm going down this two-lane road and I don't remember the exact area. I remember looking at my atlas as I was driving, it was above Jacksonville, Florida but on the Georgia side and there was some kind of a National Park there, with an Indian name (Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge). But as I'm driving, I saw what looked like, what I thought was, a bear or something getting ready to cross the road. I'd never seen anything like that because I'm from Ohio. I'd been staring at the ditch line because I was looking at, like, a planted forest. I'd never seen, you know, planted forests before. It was all pine trees, symmetrically lined up and everything.
So I see this bear start to come out across the ditch and cross the road. So I start covering my brake. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna hit a bear!' And it turned and looked at me. Its face was flat and it didn't have the big nose like like a bear does and I'm like, 'Whoa, what the heck is that?' It didn't look big and heavy like everybody describes it. It looked big and hunched over just like a Bigfoot but it looked skinny, like it had really long hair but it was skinny. The thing that ties into this dimensional thing for me and it's... I had this thought before I ever heard anybody talking about it, is it looked at me in the truck and then it turned its head and like a streak of lightning, it went back into the woods from where it came. All the trunks on the trees, they didn't really have branches on the low levels, and so I'm looking at it, trying to look at it running through the woods, you know, to make sure I've seen what I saw and it just vanished. It just vanished! (George Noory asks if it is was like it went into a portal) Exactly and you know there's no way... These trees weren't full-grown. They were maybe six to eight inches trunk diameter and everything was in a perfect line. There's absolutely no way it could have hid behind a tree. It just turns like a streak of lightning. I saw it running about ten feet and then it just vanished.
So I'm pulling over on the side, rubbing my eyes, like, I've been on the road too long. But then, all these years later, I keep hearing everybody talking about the dimensional thing and that it's perfect with, you know, never finding the body and all that kind of stuff.”
