'They're Watching Me'

Loretta in Oregon called in to tell of her alien abduction experience:
“I was abducted in 1967. I had a job in Denver. I had finished and I was headed back to Portland, Oregon. I was driving through the desert. I had driven as long as I could but I was sleepy so I pulled over at a rest stop and climbed in the back of my car. I had a pillow and a blanket and I laid down and pretty soon I heard a Diesel come up. I listened as the driver pulled up and went into the bathroom and left. And a little bit later I heard another Diesel. I kept listening and waiting for it to come up the road and stop. And I realized all of a sudden that it was coming over the top of me and all I could do was just cover my head because I was terrified. There was a pressure on my head and I was ready to scream and about that time a greenish white light hit my feet and it was like a shock and then I was gone. And I ended up... I wake up that morning terrified. I jump in the front seat of the car and took off.
I wouldn't sleep at night anymore. I slept in the park in the daylight. I could feel these dark forms around me. When I was up there, it was like they knew I couldn’t have children anymore. I heard them say 'She can't have children anymore.' And whatever they were doing to me, I don't want to remember because it wasn't fun. And after that, when I got back to Portland, I couldn't have the shower curtains closed because I could still feel them watching me. (Clyde asks if she ever filled out a report or told anyone of her encounter) I'm telling you tonight. (Clyde asks if the shower curtain had something to do with the abduction) I couldn't have it closed because I could still feel them behind it. So I always have to shove the shower curtain all the way back so that no one could get behind it or anything.
Well, this went on for a long time. This was in 1967. (Clyde asks about the abduction) I could remember that when they took me up that I was sitting on something. And it was like I wouldn't open my eyes because I was so afraid. I didn't want to see anything. It was so large. You could feel the acceleration of going straight up. But then I couldn’t... wherever I was, it was so large that I could not feel any sides any where near me at all. No smell. I didn't get up off of where I was at but I could remember feeling like, you know sometimes you can feel the walls fairly close to you? There wasn't the feel of anything around me. If there was, it was so far away I couldn't even in any way feel it in my mind. (Clyde asks if anything else has happened since then) I still shove the shower curtain back so no one can be behind it. That's my fear, that they could still be behind it looking at me. I don't mind the door closed or anything but it's just, it has something to do with the shower curtain. That they were behind it watching me. So anytime I go into a bathroom and I take a shower, I shove that shower curtain as far back as I can against the wall.
I know they've taken pieces of me. Because I've got sound mind. I had to pull things off of me, round things that were stuck to me and the one on my abdomen. When I woke up in the morning, I got up, there was that round thing that I pulled off me. I couldn't get a hold of it. I knew it didn't have legs but it was the size of a jawbreaker. But when I got up in the morning I squeezed where it was attached and blood squirted. I know they've taken things from me... cartilage, blood. I got a drill in the front part of my tooth and I cannot reach that tooth. I woke up in the morning with my mouth open with that gravel like on my tongue and my tongue was all dry but then I realized I had a hole in my front tooth straight down in.”
Source: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - January 8, 2018
