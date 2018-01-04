'Nightcrawler' Encountered in Indiana

Dustin from Elkhart, Indiana called in to tell of his weird encounter:
“I got a whale of a tale for you if you want to hear it. Are you familiar what the cryptid known as the Fresno alien or the nightcrawler? So I've been interested in these beings and I ended up finding this little stick in my yard. I ended up messing with it a little bit, planting it in the ground. It was kind of, I made it into kind of like a totem or like an effigy to these beings because, you know, they've been seen in cities. I mean the first video was in a parking lot in Fresno.
So a few months pass after I stuck this in my yard and I kept envisioning, you know, using that intention, I kept envisioning meeting one of these beings while I was walking around the city. I get back to my buddy's house one night. I come inside, change clothes to help my brother work on his car... getting the gas tank in really sucked but anyway, so we're standing outside smoking a cigarette and - dead silent out - I heard these leaves crunching over in these trees about half a block from my house. I look over there and I'm like, 'What the hell?' There's this black figure, white-like, white feet, taking really slow steps and then it walked behind a tree and I didn't see it. I was like, 'The hell?' You know, the Spidey sense starts tingling. So I go back to talking to my brother and then I hear the leaves crunching again and this figure, well, I'm about 6'4. It's probably about a foot shorter than me. There's, like I said, solid black, white feet had a little bit of blue on the head and I, like, there's kind of like a waving pattern on the bottom of the legs. It just took real slow steps in a direct line towards me and then it stopped. It scared me. I looked over to my brother. I was like, 'Dude, there's somebody standing over there in those trees!' He starts wincing a little bit. He's like, 'Yeah, you know, I don't see anything.'
So at this point, I started having a bit of an anxiety attack and my first instinct was to run over to the gate and shut it but I had this, I kept getting this like intuitive pulse like a kind of punch to the back of the head that I should grab the staff that I made, and then go over there and talk to this person. I ignored that. I went over and shut the gate and at this point this entity began walking away, like, all right, you know, you don't want to come and play, screw it! And what walked away was, it definitely, it fit the bill of a nightcrawler; long ass legs, they bent both ways and, you know, like as soon as I saw this entity. I about crapped my pants, man, I'm not gonna lie. (Jimmy asks him to clarify what it looked like) It was weird. Like it doesn't, it, like, every nightcrawler that I've ever seen has, it was white. All three videos have been white even when there was two in the same spot. This one had different colors to it. (Church asks if his brother saw it) It was the weirdest thing, he didn't see it. He didn't hear the footsteps either. It was the weirdest shit.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – December 28, 2017
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: Here are a few links to earlier sightings...including a post by David Weatherly concerning another sighting in Indiana. Lon
