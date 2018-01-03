Daily 2 Cents: 'You're going to die in the year 2018' -- Mutilated Wild Boar? -- Abductee Running For Congress

'You're going to die in the year 2018'
“I was sitting in this hole in wall bar that I'd gone to many times, I wasn't with any friends this night. It was in 2000. This one night there's maybe six or eight people in the bar and I noticed an old man sitting at the end who'd I've never seen before. He wasn't a regular. He was just staring at me. I looked his way maybe 3 or 4 more times and he's still staring. I just chalk it up to him being a dirty old man since I'm 32 and he's around 60. I decide not to look at him anymore, maybe 20 minutes later someone taps me on the shoulder. I turn around and it's him, and with the uttermost conviction he says 'you're going to die in the year 2018' then turns and walks out of the bar. I just sat there with my mouth open for a minute, got up walked out to look for him. I saw him walking down the street and thought about going after him to ask him about why he'd said that, but I didn't. I went to that place many more times until they closed it down but I never saw him again. I guess this year I'll find out for sure if he knew what he was talking about.”
Source: Youtube comments, Jane White
Beyond Creepy
Mutilated Wild Boar?
Lake Wales, FL - 2018-01-02: 9:45 am on the morning of January 2nd 2018, my wife Tina and I were traveling along Moore Rd in Polk City, Florida. We were looking for bald eagles, which my wife had seen earlier that morning along the same stretch of road.
At 11191 Moore Rd we pulled our car over, got out and began observing the area for eagles. We did not find any, however, something else caught our attention. Two dead wild boars on the side of the road. Both bodies presented in typical cattle mutilation conditions. There was very little decomposition and the animals skin looked to be almost surgically removed. Perhaps even stranger than the presence of the bodies, was the fact that there were two, lying right next to each other. We both agreed that it was highly unlikely that two wild boars would be hit at the exact same time in the exact same place.
Upon further investigation of the seen we detected no unusual smells, or observed anything else out of the ordinary. There was no blood in the road and the animals did not appear to have been dragged to their final positions. It looked as if they had been drained and dropped there. - MUFON
Abductee Running For Congress
Miami, FL - 1963-04-08: My friend Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera was abducted when she was 7 years old and every 7 years since then she has had contact. She has been on missions around the world on this quest that she has been told to do. I was on one of these with her. And now she has applied to run for Congress to take Illeana Ros-Lehtinen position in Miami seat. The opposition has already started digging the dirt and it was in the Miami Herald if you look it up. I think she could use your organizations help. After all we need more believers in Congress. After you here her story you know the truth is out there there were other people who seen it it was in the herald that year. - MUFON
Aliens on the Streets!
Cambridge, Ontario, Canada - 2017-07-22: I was waiting for a bus when this van pulled up. Weird creatures or unhuman looking people popped out. You can see the outline of their face and eye sockets wearing black and alien color grey color. I am not sure exactly what they were. After they left people were complaining of their cell phones crashing or they suddenly stopped working. I've seen drone-like flying objects in the sky before and now this happen. It is unknown if their human or alien or even another species. We don't know it exists. It's creeping me out. It honestly looked like they were looking at me. After a minute or so, after people and myself took photos and made it clear we took the photos, they took off. I moved out of the city and still am in shock. Don't know what it is to this day. - MUFON
