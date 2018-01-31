Daily 2 Cents: Siberian 'Dragons' -- Bizarre Footprint Found Near Cape Canaveral -- California Overdue For Major Earthquake

Free Kindle Book Giveaway - Feb 2-3, 2018 - 'Phantoms & Monsters: Mysterious Encounters'

Pike with primeval horns from River Irtysh puzzle experts: did rocket pollution lead to mutant fish?Fisherman Alexey, 25, pulled two fish from the river last autumn, but his bizarre catch is only disclosed now.He was puzzled as one pike weighing 12 kilograms had two horns, and the second - 7 kilograms - had four horns. Both fish were immediately nicknamed dragons by fellow anglers.Alexey ate the fish, despite warning of them being potentially poisonous, with no ill-effect.Alexey kept and dried the heads, preserving them in his garage.‘I was impressed with the catch', said Alexey. 'One of the pikes was 14 kilograms, another one was 7 kilograms.'They had horns bent back towards their tail; the smaller fish had four horns.'**********I was walking the property of my farm as I always do, just a check to make sure everything is okay. As I made my way up the dirt road I couldn't help by notice a deep indentation in the mud that was not there the day before, or before I turned in for the night. It was the shape of a small foot sunken into the fresh mud from the evening rain. I think it was some kind of print from a flexible boot. It measured about seven inches in length and at its widest point (what would be the ball of the foot) 3 inches. I was taken back, almost like an excitement of shock. You see we have no small children on our farmland, and I don't think a very small child would come in the middle of the night on dark farmland during heavy rain showers. I also know for certain it is not an animal track. Within the print you can see the edges are 100% smooth (edge of boot) what would be the sole, one can see like one solid marking from heel to toe, it has a curve as like your gym shoe along the side the side, and it also has lines almost like a strange traction. Immediately I called my wife out, we began to take photos and videos. We then went to a hobby store and bought plaster cast material. I was able to pull a mold of the print, the ball of the foot, arch and heal is able to be easily seen. Almost as if it was a highly flexible boot or something. We are located very, very close to the Kennedy Space Flight Center and launch pads. A lot is seen and heard in these skies and I have never thought twice, but with this print, we have an uneasy feeling. I feel certain the print is from something we have not seen on this earth. We definitely are cautious on our farmland at night now. (no images provided) -********************California earthquakes are a geologic inevitability. The state straddles the North American and Pacific tectonic plates and is crisscrossed by the San Andreas and other active fault systems. The magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island on Jan. 23, 2018 was just the latest reminder of major seismic activity along the Pacific Rim.Tragic quakes that occurred in 2017 near the Iran-Iraq border and in central Mexico, with magnitudes of 7.3 and 7.1, respectively, are well within the range of earthquake sizes that have a high likelihood of occurring in highly populated parts of California during the next few decades.The earthquake situation in California is actually more dire than people who aren't seismologists like myself may realize. Although many Californians can recount experiencing an earthquake, most have never personally experienced a strong one. For major events, with magnitudes of 7 or greater, California is actually in an earthquake drought. Multiple segments of the expansive San Andreas Fault system are now sufficiently stressed to produce large and damaging events.The good news is that earthquake readiness is part of the state's culture, and earthquake science is advancing – including much improved simulations of large quake effects and development of an early warning system for the Pacific coast.********************

