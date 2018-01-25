Daily 2 Cents: 'Shrunken' Abductees! -- 'Doomsday Clock' Closer to Apocalypse Hour -- Sasquatch License Plate Proposed

“It was 18 years ago, leaving work. We saw the UFO, all four of us, just before noon time. And in like a flash it was night time. We were amazed because it happened so suddenly. The stars were... I never saw so many stars in my life. It was like they were so close and huge like we could reach out and touch them. There was a full moon to the left of us. And this craft was in front of the wharf, at the end giving off a glow. Scientifically minded, I walked up to the darn thing and what happened was, all of a sudden, the sun was breaking, like in mere moments, like under an hour. And then I went home.



My brother was with me and my two friends went to their respective places. My mother hollered. 'Where have you two been?' Because we were gone two days. So we were on board for the whole night – the day and the night. (Clyde asks what he saw on board) I'm not going to go into it but the evidence is... I was 5'11. When I came home, I was 5'9. Age 18. And my brother also reduced in size. And Wally and his girlfriend Jane. (Clyde asks if they removed a bone which caused him to become shorter). That I don't know but these investigators, they came twice. They said, 'We know more about you then you know about yourself.' (Clyde asks again about how they were shorter) Not just shorter but reduced in size, all the way around. They looked my size score and I was 5'11. They measured, you know, at the hospital. I couldn't believe it. I was in shock, my mother was in shock. All my friends were in shock. I had MRIs and I was never told that I had any bones removed. (Clyde asks if maybe they took pieces of the bone) That I don't know. And Wally... He was a small guy to begin with. His family was in such shock. Now they had just got through building their dream home and they were in such shock that the father said, 'We're moving. He said, 'Where are we moving to dad?' He said, 'Never mind, we're moving.' And he left.”

********************Dublin, Ireland, Jan 24, 2018 / 11:08 pm (CNA).- An Irish priest and exorcist is asking the country's bishops for more support after noticing a dramatic increase in demonic activity in the country.In a recent interview with The Irish Catholic, Fr. Pat Collins said he has been overwhelmed with the number of requests for exorcisms from the faithful in Ireland. In an open letter, he has urged the Irish bishops to train more priests to deal with the demand.“(I)t’s only in recent years that the demand has risen exponentially,” Collins told The Irish Catholic.Collins’ comments are on par with those of other exorcists throughout the world, including the International Association of Exorcists (IAE), a group of 400 Catholic leaders and priests, which has reported a dramatic increase in demonic activity in recent years.**********Mounting concerns about the possibility of a nuclear war, along with US President Donald Trump's "unpredictability" have pushed the symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to two minutes before midnight, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said Thursday.The clock—which serves as a metaphor for how close humanity is to destroying the planet—was moved forward by 30 seconds, to as near as it has ever been to the hour of the apocalypse."In 2017, world leaders failed to respond effectively to the looming threats of nuclear war and climate change, making the world security situation more dangerous than it was a year ago—and as dangerous as it has been since World War II," said a statement by the group of intellectuals across the fields of international affairs, science, environment and security.The last time the clock was at two minutes to midnight was in 1953 when the United States and Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs."In this year's discussions, nuclear issues took center stage once again," Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, told reporters.She described 2017 as "perilous and chaotic," a year in which "we saw reckless language in the nuclear realm heat up already dangerous situations."She mentioned the series of tests by North Korea, an enhanced commitment to nuclear weapons in China, Pakistan and India, and "unpredictability" embodied by the US president in tweets and statements.The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947. Its time has changed 20 times since then, ranging from two minutes to midnight in 1953 to 17 minutes before midnight in 1991.**********Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, is at it again with recognition for one beloved cryptid, though this time the lawmaker is eyeing a fundraising opportunity for Washington state parks through Sasquatch-branded license plates with a bill in the Legislature this year.Senate Bill 6151 would create a specialty license plate featuring the cryptid — short for cryptozoological creature — with revenues from its sales directed toward park maintenance and improvement in the state, according to a release from Rivers’ office Jan. 10. The bill’s primary sponsor, Rivers, touted the creature’s notoriety in the area as making it a viable way to help out parks.“I’m guessing Sasquatch has a hidden talent as a fundraiser,” Rivers, R-La Center, stated in a release, “and assuming that Sasquatch is a native Washingtonian, and our state parks are part of Sasquatch’s native habitat, it makes perfect sense to capitalize on Sasquatch’s popularity in a way that would help protect and improve that habitat.”********************

