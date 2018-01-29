Daily 2 Cents: Rural Alabama Humanoids -- Not a Dream...It Really Happened -- Giants in Lake Winnipeg

I don't want to disclose too much about myself, so please bear with my vagueness.



I will say that ever since high school ended I've been all over the country for my job. Old family manors in the backwoods of Tennessee, to the shiny lights of New York City & the exclusive beachfront resorts of Miami. I've met a lot of weirdo's in my days and a lot of good people as well.



I thought I'd seen every type of person this grand earth had to offer, from a tech exec worth a billion dollars all the way down to heroin addicts trying to get work from us so they could score a high. I met someone (or something) one hot July night at a rural park in the wrong part of Alabama that I'll never forget.



The crew I travel with consists of about 15 guys, and we hire local labor wherever we go to get the "heavy lifting" done quick and we can move onto the next job rapidly. The company gives us the money to get motel rooms in whatever town we land in but we frequently sleep in our vehicles, they let us keep 75% of the money we saved on lodging. We travel in a caravan of two F/250's, a 25'foot box truck and a school bus. Most dudes sleep in the bus, the front half of the seats were ripped out and rigged for storage but the back still had seats, so it was enough for about 12 guys to have their own seat for sleeping.



We usually park in some state parks parking lot, or if we can find a place that's walking distance to a bar. Preferably off the beaten path, just so we don't have to talk to the cops every day.



I'm getting too far off topic here, back to the point. So here we all are on a Friday night in the middle of Alabama, only thing within two miles is a bar and a dollar store. We were parked on a dirt service road about a mile from the bar, on the left of the bus was a heavily wooded area of the park and on the right was an open field, you could see the back of the bar across it.



So we all pile into the bar and start boozing, around 1am people started heading back for the bus, I did too. On the way back we walked on the road and down the dirt road, not cutting through the tall grass in the field. This night there were three men in the field. I was standing outside the bus with a few dudes smoking cigarettes and telling jokes when I made eye contact with one of the guys and he waved to me. Being the generally nice guy I am I gave a wave back. All three of the men waved again after that, this is where it got weird. The three waved back in a strange way, all raising their left hand and tilting their heads slightly, slowly waving their hands before they stopped, exactly in sync with each other.



I laughed it off still being pretty buzzed and boarded the bus and plopped down in an open seat. I put my feet up on the top of the seat in front of me and leaned my head against against the window, I was asleep almost immediately.



I was jarred from my sleep when my coworker Manuel grabbed me by the shoulder and shook. "Steven, Veo!" He pointed out the window on the field side of the bus. I could see the tops of heads running the length of the bus, back and forth, I watched quietly for minutes. I kicked the guy sleeping across from me in the ribs, just hard enough to wake him up.



I stammered in my terrible Spanish, "Silencio, Mirra aqui." He sat in silence watching with us in silence. I could see them running the length of the bus but I noticed something. It was dead silent, besides the light snores of those in the bus. This meant that their footsteps weren't making any noise.



It must have been 2 minutes before I finally moved, I pulled my .38 from my backpack and pulled the two awake guys to the front of the bus with me. We woke up a couple others and told them to watch. I ran down the steps and threw my shoulder against the doors, forcing a hole into the door and jumping onto the dirt below, followed immediately by four guys wielding digging bars and saws. Two of the dudes were yelling at one of the guys at the back of the bus, but I was focused on the guy in front of me. He was running to the front of our caravan, the two small trucks were in front of the bus and the box truck was in the back.



The guy I had my focus on ran around the front of the caravan and came down the opposite side, I was going to stick the digging bar I had across his chest to try and knock him down, but he took off a few feet into the heavy woods. I had the bar raised and I was ready to spear this guy with a 65 LB bar if he tried something. He was a couple feet in the tree line, but I could see his face as clearly in the moonlight. Eyes bigger than anything i'd ever seen, and lips drawn back like he was showing off his teeth. I could still hear my guys yelling at the rear of the bus.



I raised the revolver a bit, aimed to the left of him. No need to shoot a tweaker if they aren't trying to kill you. This is when it spoke the strangest string of sounds. I'll try to type what I heard. "Yee blagst blagst ern din dinium err, geee geee". His body gyrated and contorted with each sound, but his mouth didn't move. His mouth didn't open or fucking shut with any noise it vocalized. I shot down into the dirt ahead of me and this thing screeched, like an animals war cry it was almost deafening.



It turned faster than any human could and disappeared into the woods, I heard the two other things take off after it, dashing into thick brush. That was the last we saw of them, probably because we high tailed it the hell out of there.



Can anyone tell me what this was? Have you seen something similar? stevethewriter5

January 27, 2018 - Couldn't sleep...by about 2 am, feet in an intense attack mode by someone...hungry by 4 am...got up and walked out to the living room on the way to the kitchen. I see what looks like a big spot light through my picture window. I've seen this before out back our house in summer, like something just recently landed. How this came into the picture window was unique, as the only road nearby could make it car lights is not in the angle this was. It's a straight on street into my neighbors driveway. Feet in pain and burning and numb.



I returned to bed, I don't know when I feel asleep really. When I woke up my hair looked like I'd been raped nearly, it was wild looking, and like I fought whoever was doing this to me also. I went back out to the sofa and fell asleep and slept until noon. When I got up my entire left leg was "sore" and my feet numb again. I have had to hang onto passing furniture to make it around the house today for the most part. I don't know what this is, but wish it would go away and stay away...so I can heal. The light last night was about in the same area as a triangle ship hovering in the sky appeared prior also. It did much magnetic

damage back then...as it pulled down the entire metal gutters out in front of our house roof back then. All at once about 30 feet of it fell instantly to the ground. kemokae - http://earthboppin.net/

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

**********The Flood of the Century may have spawned the largest walleye that Lake Winnipeg ice fishers have seen in recent memory.Veteran ice fisher and nature guide Lee Nolan said this year, fishers are finding giant walleye in Manitoba's largest lake — and he said it all started with excellent spawning seasons."So back in 1997 and 2000, when we had very high water, walleye had a very, very good spawn," said Nolan. "So you've got year classes of fish."The 1997 spring flood that affected large parts of Manitoba is considered the Flood of the Century, meaning the water reached the highest point it's expected to reach in a century."Those fish are getting very mature now, so that's why you've got a higher percentage of the biomass in the lake [that] is actually very, very, large fish."So how big are the fish?"I believe the current ice-fishing record is about 35, 36 inches [roughly 90 centimetres] and I think there's some fish that size out there," said Nolan, adding so far, the biggest one he's caught was 32 inches (81 centimetres).**********An Indian man died after being sucked into an MRI machine while visiting a relative at a hospital in Mumbai, police said Monday.Rajesh Maru, 32, was yanked towards the machine by its magnetic force after he entered the room carrying an oxygen cylinder, the city's police said in a statement."We have arrested a doctor and another junior staff member under section 304 of the Indian penal code for causing death due to negligence," Mumbai police spokesman Deepak Deoraj told AFP.The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Indian financial capital's Nair Hospital.Police said preliminary reports suggested that the man had died from inhaling liquid oxygen that leaked from the cylinder.It is thought the cylinder was damaged after hitting the machine.Ramesh Bharmal, the dean of the hospital, told AFP that an investigation had been launched to determine the exact cause of death, adding CCTV footage of the incident had been handed over to police.******************************

