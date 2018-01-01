Daily 2 Cents: My Alien Surgery -- Mile High Time Slip -- Owl-Shaped Craft / Ape-Like Creature Emerges

Back home in the UK, in my little cottage with my baby boy. I Just put him down for a nap and I was pottering around when I developed a severe pain in the tummy. I went down like a bang of potatoes. I couldn't stand, the pain was so painful I thought I was dying. All I kept thinking of was my son and who would love him and care for him if I'm not here. After a few minutes, the pain went away, as quickly as it came on. However, I contacted my doctors to book an appointment to check what was going on. My doctor examined me and my tummy was tender, so he sent me for an endoscopy, which is where they send a camera down your throat to have a look at what is going on.



A week before my endoscopy, I had an amazing experience which I'll never forget. I woke up in the middle of the night and felt a presence in my room. I slowing shrugged it off and started to fall back to sleep. However, I became aware of three child-like alien beings on my bed. I didn't feel scared and I stood up and I held hands with two of them, one on one side of me and the other two aliens on the other side of me. My bedroom wall then started to spin and turned into a porthole and all four of us walked through. We came to an massive room, with lines of computers and a large computer screen on the main wall, very much set up like a NASA mission control centre, but instead of humans at each computer there were aliens. The room was white, everything was white and on the large screen on the main wall there was a famous male celebrity and I knew they were studying this male celebrity. I then looked down at the aliens that I was with and instantly knew that these three little guys were also studying me and that they knew far more about me then I did about myself. They had been studying me right from the beginning of my life on Earth.



My next scene I remember I was lying on a medical bed and there was another alien, which looked exactly like the child-like aliens but she was tall and adult-like. I knew she was female and she spoke to me using telepathy. She started the operation and I started to scream and I mean scream and she stopped what she was doing and told me off in a very stern way. She said the pain wasn't real and that I actually can't feel anything and to be quiet. I did what she asked. She pulled two worm like creatures out of my tummy, they wiggled and looked very much alive. I was shocked at what came out of me and disgusted. She said there was one left in my tummy, but for some reason she left it in there.



The last scene I remember was being outside, sitting at a table with the three child-like aliens having a cup of coffee. There were aliens walking to what seemed like work and I was drinking coffee. I found it hilariously that they also had coffee and drank it like us humans. What I also found strange that even though I was the only human there that I could see, no one gave me a second glance, it must of been common for them to see humans I suppose.



I went for my endoscopy a week later at my local hospital and they just found inflammation of the stomach. However, I feel that these beings helped me in some way and maybe even healed my stomach. I'm not 100% sure, but that is my conclusion at the moment.



Even though this was my first conscious memory of being invited to an alien world, I feel I must of been there many times before. I'm not sure why I was allowed to remember that experience, maybe to help with the healing process. I would love to know what those worm-like creatures were and how they got into my stomach. The worm like creatures they extracted from me reminds me of the scene in the first Matrix movie which I find interesting. Chillax

Welcome to another year at Phantoms & Monsters! If you wish to support the newsletter and blog, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

***********“My husband and I had something strange happen several years ago. We were Christmas shopping at the mall, and cut thru Sears to get to a different part of the mall. As we went thru, we went by 2 televisions, both showing the Denver Broncos game, that was actually the next day. I stopped and watched for a second and pulled my husband over and said "what day is it" and we agreed on the day. I said well look, the Broncos game is on, and it's not supposed to be until tomorrow! We both agreed on that as well. We watched a few minutes to make sure it wasn't just a replay of older game, and it wasn't. We thought we were in a time warp, laughed it off and went about our shopping. The next night the same damn game came on the TV!!!!”***********Last night I was coming home from the grocery store and the entire sky for one second lit up like a flash of lightning. And orb-like figure with blue and pink lights circulating around it oscillating came out of the northeast and headed towards me and landed up in the tree as if it was an owl perched. It had the shape of about a two-foot-tall owl shining metallic light staring at me and then flew down and very slowly reached out towards me. I drop my groceries and ran inside and the house began to shake. When the house began to shake a large symphonic hum occurred everywhere in the entire house was glowing all the lights for shimmering on and off. The ape-like creature made a noise from the outside that sounded like machinery. -**********"Pennsylvania, USA - I was born on 11/17/65. This incident occurred on my 1st birthday. Interesting. You should research Kecksburg, PA. That incident occurred about two weeks after I was born, in a location very near to where my grandmother was born. I've experienced my own strange and unexplainable events. Once, just a couple years back, I was sitting in a folding lawn chair, and it was as though I moved backwards, or everything around me moved forwards, for the briefest instant. It was like when you hold a mirror in front of a mirror, that kind of effect, but imagine that the mirror is everywhere around you. It was like being drawn backwards into a green tunnel shaped like my own silhouette, and I said, "No!" very firmly, and leaned forwards, and bounced back into the moment in a rubbery manner, like something out of a cartoon. My friend was sitting across from me, I looked at her and said, "That was weird." She said, "What was weird?" I told her about it, and she hadn't noticed anything, she didn't hear me say 'no', so I must've said it in my mind. No hallucinogens were involved.”*******************************

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved