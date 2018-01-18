Daily 2 Cents: Lake Champlain's OTHER Monster -- 'It's an Angel' -- Possible Abduction / Indentation on Thumb

2018 marks our 13th year of operation! If you wish to support the newsletter and blog, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











“Back in 1957 my mother, father and little sister who was 6 were picnicking near Rouse's Point, New York on the shore of Lake Champlain. At one point my sister walked to the end of a dock and looked into the water. She turned to leave and heard a noise behind her. She turned and saw two black webbed hands appear at the end of the dock. Then suddenly a child-size head appeared. At this point, she screamed and ran back to us and told us what she saw. Her scream had already alarmed us and we were running towards her to see what was wrong. After she told us what happened, my father told us to stay here and went to inspect the dock where he found two web like hand prints at it's end. Well the picnic was over.Many times I heard my father relate this story to friends and relatives. Sometimes they would nod their heads and recount there odd stories of the lake. Two more things, years later when my sister saw the old movie 'The Creature from the Black Lagoon' she swears that it was similar to the creature she saw that day. And my father, who liked to fish on the lake, passed away, I was going through his belongings to find, at the bottom of his tackle box, a loaded 45 calibre pistol. Odd for a tackle box but I guess he thought better safe than sorry. I'm 70 and it makes no difference to me if you believe this story or not, I'm just relating what happened years ago while on a picnic. Thank you.”**********It's an angel. Coming into view & accelerating while leaving a contrail. Noticed it in pictures the next day.I was taking pictures of the bright moon. It was cold and clear. I was really just messing with my phone's camera settings. While leaning on my car I took several pics. Noticed that thing the next day. Compared to the helicopters & airplanes, this thing was in sight much longer. From 11:51-11:53, so that's the potential of 90 seconds this thing was in sight. Normal aircraft cover the field of view in like 30-40 seconds. Oh yeah, I see lots of weird $#!% -**********One fall day when I was seven years old, I walked to the park like i always did as a kid, looking for kids to play football with, but the park was virtually empty when i got there. As I walked east across the large playing field toward a road that led to the parks craft center, I was startled by something. I'm not sure what, and I began running desperately up a slope, but the target I was running toward kept getting further and further away from me, almost as if I was in some sort of time tunnel. And the next thing I know, I'm on the swings on the other side of the park. Not long after that, maybe a few days I suppose, my mother and I noticed an odd, circular shaped indentation on the top of my thumb that was not caused by trauma and had not been there previously. That mark is still on my thumb to this day, 42 years later. This profound event that I think of every time I look at my thumb is as fresh in my mind as if it happened yesterday. incidentally, there are three large power lines adjacent to the event location. -**********HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed the strangest excuses taxpayers have used for filing late tax returns.The list, which was released by HMRC in advance of the deadline for filing tax returns online at the end of January, includes “questionable” excuses including blaming vertigo, seeing aliens and touring the country with a one-man play.The deadline for sending 2016-17 Self Assessment tax returns to HMRC, and paying any tax owed, is January 31.The items taxpayers have attempted to list as expenses are also unusual, including the same meal for 250 days, veterinary fees for a rabbit and birthday drinks at a Glasgow nightclub.Angela MacDonald, HMRC Director General of Customer Services, said: “Each year we’re making it easier and more intuitive for our customers to complete their tax return, but each year we still come across some questionable excuses, whether that’s blaming a busy touring schedule or seeing aliens.******************************

