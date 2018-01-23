Daily 2 Cents: Good & Bad Teleportation -- Ghost? Doppelganger? -- John Greenewald on 'The Existence of Strange Things'

Good & Bad Teleportation
Sean in Columbus, Ohio called in to tell of his weird experiences:
“I've had something happened to me and I was hoping you could steer me towards a web site or somebody to contact to speak to to find out some information. On two occasions, one in July of 1991 and one in October of 2015, I think the best way to describe it is to say I was teleported. The first time it happened, I was heading eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike. I somehow skipped 31 miles. (Noory asks if he remembered it) No, and I confirmed it because I was on a Turnpike, you know, I had my ticket telling me when I got on the Turnpike. I went 33 miles in three minutes. It was a good thing though because back then I drove a car with with really bad gas mileage and it saved me a couple gallons. The second time it happened, it was not so pleasant. I got moved about twelve miles in the opposite direction to where I was going. I was driving again, coming home from work, and I had a lot of side effects. I had lower back pain, shoulder blade pain and a lump on the left side of my jaw. It looked like somebody punched me in the mouth. (Noory asks when he noticed the pain) Before I even made it back to my place, within about 30 minutes or so. I still have a lump on my left jaw that has not completely dissipated.”
Source: Coast to Coast Radio - January 12, 2018
Ghost? Doppelganger?
A couple months ago I wrote to you about my grandfather who passed away after making his "The Bus Is Full" comment. Well, I didn't mention something else strange which took place within the year after his passing (sometime in 1986).
My family was visiting my grandmother (his widow) who still lived in the same house that she and my grandfather had always lived in. I remember we left to drive home just after nightfall, and to get home we had to drive through a busy "main street" through the center of town. So we're driving along and stopping frequently as a result of the numerous traffic lights on the route. As our car was stopped at one, I heard my mother say to my father, "Oh my goodness, he looks just like your father! In the window over there!", as she pointed to the window of a barber shop on the other side of the street. My father, my brother, and I craned our necks to look in the barber shop. Even though it was on the other side of the street, it wasn't more than 20 feet away, and the contrast of the dark night to the bright lights within gave us a very vivid look at everything inside.
Inside, standing at the window looking out, was a man who was a dead ringer for my grandfather. He was the same height, had identical facial features, the same hair, and the same thick-rimmed glasses that he always wore. However, what jumped out the most was the jacket he was wearing. It didn't look like just any jacket, but the EXACT one which my grandfather loved to wear: a light tan suede-like one with woolen, sheep-like trim along both sides of the zipper and along the collar.
He was just standing at the large window (which basically took up the entire front wall) staring straight out into the street. "Wow, it does," my father said, but if he was any more amazed than that I'm not sure because he never brought it up again, at least in my presence. After a couple of seconds the light turned green and our car propelled forward - the man in the window still looking straight ahead.
To make it more interesting, the next time I saw my grandmother I told her that we had seen someone in the window of the barber shop on that street who looked just like Grandpa. Since she hadn't witnessed it she couldn't make a big deal about it, but she did say that was the barber shop he had always gone to for a haircut. Now I'm not sure who the man in the window was, but it's still something I think about to this day, over 30 years later. - Keith in NJ
Hovering Green UFOs Over US
During the past 30 days, there have been 50+ reports on the MUFON and NUFORC databases describing hovering or slow descending green objects in the skies of the United States...in particular in the areas around Lake Michigan and the east coast of Florida.
What are people seeing? It's difficult to believe that these are meteorites. Your thoughts...Lon
John Greenewald from 'The Black Vault' - 'The Existence of Strange Things'
Join our hosts Sean Forker, Lon Strickler and Butch Witkowski as they sit down with researcher John Greenewald from 'The Black Vault' website.They will be discussing some of the 1.7 million declassified documents from the United States Government. John is the founder of TheBlackVault.com one of the worlds largest collections of Government documents, photographs, and articles pertaining to UFO's and conspiracies. He began researching government conspiracy at the age of 15 and managed to write his first book "Beyond UFO Secrecy" at the age of 20. John has been exploring the document archives of the United States Government for many years through the use of The Freedom of Information Act. Join us this Friday, January 26th at 11pm ET / 8PM PT on www.Radio-Memphis.com/Listen or chat at https://livestream.com/radiomemphis/events/6387792
