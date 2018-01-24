Daily 2 Cents: Followed by a One-Footed Track -- Rats Taking Over Paris! -- Alcatraz Escapee Letter Surfaces

“I was 14 or 15 when I got my first .22 calibre rifle and I was already skilled in the woods and since I had been allowed to play there for several years. So this one winter we had a decent snowfall probably about 6 or 7 in and I got myself dressed put on my rubber boots and grabbed my brand new 22 rifle and headed out to maybe go rabbit hunting or just enjoy the day. I had hiked maybe 2 miles across from military land and my boots started taking on water, so I stopped and built a fire. It took some effort, but I had to dry my foot and sock out because I knew about frostbite. I enjoyed the fire and dried my foot and sock out, grabbed a plastic bread bag out of my jacket pocket and wrapped my foot up to hike back to the house.



About halfway home I came across (I was following my tracks) tracks that were alongside mine. Something had been following me all along apparently and of course most of you would say that probably was your dad making sure you are alright. But the really strange thing about these tracks is there weren't two tracks, but one-footed tracks is the only way I could describe it. I cannot figure this one out. All I know is that's exactly what I saw. This track had joined my trail about a half a mile from my house and stayed with me most of the way out into the woods. I never saw anything that day, besides the rabbit tracks that I had followed for a while. It seemed to have been right behind me all along. I've never told anyone this story for obvious reasons but it still comes to mind every once in awhile.”

**********Paris’ long-running rat problem has again been highlighted through spine-chilling footage of a city dumpster filled with rodents. The rubbish collector who shot the video say rats have even attacked his colleagues.The video, shot in December 2017 on the banks of the River Seine between the Musee d'Orsay and the Pont Royal, show a much-less romantic side to the city of love.In the footage, the swarm of rats are scrambling over each other as they fight over food scraps. Others are caught desperately trying to leap out of the bin.What may be even more alarming, is that this is not an uncommon site in the capital, but rather a harsh reality "for both Parisians and tourists, who come to visit the most beautiful city in the world," the unnamed garbage collector said.**********A lover of exotic animals died of asphyxia after his 2.4-metre (8ft) pet African rock python called Tiny wrapped itself around him, a coroner has ruled.Dan Brandon was found dead by his mother, Babs, in his bedroom in Hampshire, with the python concealed close by.The coroner for north-east Hampshire, Andrew Bradley, recorded a verdict of misadventure, saying he believed the python was “instrumental” in Brandon’s death. He made clear he did not believe the snake had been aggressive towards its owner, but the most likely scenario was that the reptile had been coiling around him in an affectionate way.Brandon, 31, died in the village of Church Crookham on 25 August. As well as Tiny, his bedroom was home to another nine snakes and 12 tarantulas.The inquest in Basingstoke was told that Brandon was a responsible snake owner who loved his pets. His mother told the inquest that Tiny sometimes appeared aggressive.She said: “She would get cross and hiss and pretend to strike. He [Brandon] would say: ‘For goodness’ sake, Tiny.’ At other times he would tell me: ‘Mum, you’ve got to come and look, she’s being really good today.’ I don’t think he ever got bit by Tiny.**********SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — It is one of America’s greatest mysteries: What happened to three men after they pulled off a daring prison break Alcatraz in 1962?Only the worst criminals were sent to Alcatraz. And for 29 years, it was the most secure federal prison in the country – surrounded by the cold, rough waters of the Pacific. But brothers John and Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris disappeared into the night and have never been found.The men have become folklore – fueled by Hollywood and popular shows. And in the last 55 years, theories about their fate have multiplied as new evidence surfaces.A letter allegedly written by one of the escapees recently came to light. KPIX 5 exclusively obtained it from a source.“My name is John Anglin. I escape from Alcatraz in June 1962 with my brother Clarence and Frank Morris. I’m 83 years old and in bad shape. I have cancer. Yes we all made it that night but barely!”********************

