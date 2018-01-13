Daily 2 Cents: Alien Greys Crash Slumber Party -- Rare Venomous Sea Snake Found on SoCal Beach -- Mysterious Flash / Pop in Dallas

“One night, I was just getting ready to go to bed. I did not lay down, so I knew I was awake and did not somehow fall asleep really fast. Anyway, as I was sitting there, I saw a fuzzy, translucent blue orb come from my door and float towards me. It disappeared right in front of me. I swear I heard someone yell something from far away, but I have no idea. Something like this would have freaked me out back then, but I was completely calm. In fact, I said "Well that was weird" and got in bed and went to sleep. I also had some other weird experiences after that.



One of them took place in a dark room as I was heading outside to vape (nicotine, not weed). I saw what looked like a piece of a cloth the size of a half dollar or a quarter just floating in the darkness. There was a little light coming from outside, so I could see well. I tried to touch it, but I felt like I was being warned to be careful and not touch it. However, I reached out and touched it. I felt a warm pocket of air around it. At least a 5 to 7 degree difference. It then flapped/moved across the room. I followed it with my eyes, but sometimes it was hard to follow. Almost like it was coming in and out of reality. Anyway, I could be crazy, or I could have actually witnessed a paranormal event or some distortion."

Welcome to another year at Phantoms & Monsters! If you wish to support the newsletter and blog, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

I was approx. six years old and had gone to a friend's birthday slumber party. We were all tucked into our sleeping bags and chattering like girls do. There must have been 10 or so of us. My friend’s parents and younger brother were sleeping in their rooms down the hall. Our sleeping bags were located in the living room that looked onto the kitchen and from the kitchen window is where I noticed the bright light flash. All of the girls were asleep and I had just remained awake enough to notice the light. Once my eyes adjusted, I saw 6-10+ grey alien looking figures starting to walk into the room without any sound. I tried to pretend to be asleep as they moved between our sleeping bags. If they noticed me, they did not show it. In a flash of an eye they were sucked back out the kitchen window and gone. I ran out of my sleeping bag and crawled into bed with Ashley’s parents and I spent the night there. -**********A rare venomous sea snake found slithering on the sand in Newport Beach earlier this week was one of a growing number of the serpents apparently drawn far north of their usual habitat by the spread of warm ocean temperatures, a biologist said Thursday.The yellow-bellied sea snake discovered near the 18th Street lifeguard tower on Monday was the third report of the species in Southern California since 2015 — and the fifth since 1972, said Greg Pauly, herpetological curator at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.“Oceans are warming and the species that respond to that change will be those that are the most mobile,” Pauly said. “So the big question now is this: Are sea snakes swimming off the coast of Southern California the new normal?”Sporting short sharp fangs capable of delivering extremely potent venom, the snake — named for its bright yellow underside and flattened yellow tail with black spots — is no joke.********************DALLAS (CBS11) – A mysterious “boom” rattled a North Texas neighborhood and residents have no idea what exactly it was or what it could mean.Residents in North Oak Cliff said they heard an explosive noise around 8:34 p.m. on Wednesday night. Some reported seeing a flash first, then the loud noise.Resident Isaac Martinez managed to capture a short video of the event from his security cameras.“Out of nowhere, just this pow!” said Phillip Washington, who heard the noise from his Kings Highway apartment. “Just this huge explosion.”Washington was one of many who reported hearing the noise.“It was without a doubt, the loudest sound that I’ve heard,” said Washington. “You could feel the percussion of the sound.”****************************************

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved