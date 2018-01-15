Coast to Coast AM 'Bigfoot'

Recent calls to 'Coast to Coast AM' on the night our friend and colleague Timothy Renner was a guest:
Huge Footprint
Steve in Lake Tahoe, California called in to tell of his Bigfoot experience in 1982:
“In 1982, I was a seasonal firefighter from the Modoc National Forest. It's extreme northeastern California. Rather remote, kind of near the Oregon border, up near Klamath Falls Lava Beds National Monument. Anyway, small four-man fire crew and the boss. He lived in a little trailer adjacent to our old cabin, right on Medicine Lake. There had been this Native American fella that had been hanging around for weeks, experienced with firefighting and whatnot. He kept thinking he could get on the crew, but the protocol was such as, you had to do it all in advance. And we had our little crew. All four of us and there was no chance he could be on it but he kind of, wouldn't take no for an answer. This was the US Forest Service Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Small fire crew. So we're all familiar with this fella. Can't remember his name anymore and, you know, we're up early in the morning doing the...they call them the PT's - physical exercise and all. Getting ready for the day and he's up with us, again, trying to join us. And he goes, 'Hey look what I found here.' And he takes us out to the edge of Medicine Lake and there's this huge footprint but just one. It must be 18 to 20 inches long, 6 inches wide and it's like, 'Okay' and then we're all, 'Where's the next one?' But, yeah, the next one was down into the swampy edge of the lake.
So that kind of made sense, you know, that there was only one, odd as that was. And the boss there, the crew boss. He says, 'Boy, this is strange fellas, just last night.' Sometimes he'd have his little four-year-old up there, spending the night in this trailer. He goes, 'My son woke me up in the middle of the night saying, Daddy! Daddy! Bigfoot's out there!' He just brushed it off until a couple hours later, there is a print and it caused enough interest - everyone who was pretty skeptical I think. It caused enough interest, we called the Big Cheese, the district Ranger, they call him...an hour and a half away at Tule Lake. He comes up. An hour and a half up, four-wheel drive, pretty rough roads, you know, one way up, like that. He comes up and he's quite interested. He's trying to take a print of it, a plaster cast. I'm watching him do this and when I was a kid growing up, I did this stuff all the time. I'm watching. I'm thinking like that's not gonna work because it was too watered down...but I was, like, almost a kid, I was in my young 20s, one my first big jobs of that nature which I continued doing, you know, most of my working life. I was like, I was too intimidated to say to the big boss man, you know, the district Ranger, 'Hey, you're screwing it up, pal.' Put more plaster there, whatever it is, which is exactly the case. He failed to get a copy.”
Source: Coast to Coast Radio - January 12, 2018
Beyond Creepy
'Noodling' Bigfoot
Donald in Florida called in to tell of a weird Bigfoot experience he had in Pennsylvania:
“I'm in South Florida now, but I spent most of my life in Pennsylvania. I don't want to disclose a location but there was a large body of water, a lake, and we would be camping out and we weren't looking for Bigfoot. I didn't even know there was a Bigfoot. We were looking for firewood. It was 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning and, long story short, we saw this creature in the water and it looked like it was, actually, it looked like it was fishing. You know, like feeling around with your hand, like people they catch catfish with their hands, you know, like in Georgia, in different places. It looked like it was doing that and it was just doing things that weren't normal. First we thought it was a person, but it's a real mucky bottom, it's back water and 3:00 in the morning. It's like three or four feet deep and he would go all the way down, so just like only his nostrils would be out. He'd stay there for five, six, eight minutes, then stand up, move around.
We soon realized it wasn't a person. I went down to get a closer look and when I got down to the water's edge, and it stood up, it was so huge and massive, and I couldn't tell, you know - it was a creature! I couldn't see distinct details but it was a really, really large creature and it was like a man. I strained to get a better look because I couldn't believe what I was looking at and I was probably like 40 feet from it. I was kind of hid behind some brush and stuff. I stepped on a twig and in an instant it headed out of the water, probably 30 feet from shore and in a mucky mud environment. In 3-4 feet of water you'd usually strain and struggle to get out of that water. It just moved out like it was a bird skimming the water. Just instantly, it was out of the water and on the bank.”
'Holographic' Bigfoot
David in Ontario, Canada called in to tell of his Bigfoot story:
“I was near Lake Huron and I was driving south in a taxi. I was working as a taxi driver at the time and I passed an area and on the way back, only about 10 minutes later, I came upon the most bizarre scene. There was a deer cut in half in the road and it was not hit by a truck. This deer looked like it had been through quite a struggle and there was large foot prints all around it and standing over top of it was about an eight and a half foot Bigfoot. It looked like there was yellow flash lights glowing out of his eyes. Now I took my car and I passed the Bigfoot. I put it in reverse. I hit the gas. I drove through the Bigfoot. His arm went through my windows of my car and through my head and it was like he was a hologram and he moved very quickly when he did this. And then after that, he went over to the side of the road and he looked like he was climbing down into the ditch and down into the ground like there was a hole there. It was the most bizarre thing that ever happened. To see a deer cut in half like that with something that a car couldn't do. I was like...well, if this isn't a physical creature, how did he rip this deer in half? There were bloody footprints all around the deer. I tried to hit it because I thought if I could at least do some damage to the Bigfoot that we would have one finally.”
