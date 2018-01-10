Daily 2 Cents: Alien Implant Caused Super-Human Eyesight -- 'Slender Man' Comes to Hollywood -- Entity Named 'Enji'

Alien Implant Caused Super-Human Eyesight
Marshgate, Doncaster, UK:The entity was checking on me. I saw the being become translucent. The main thing is I was used to implant something that seemed to break off from my waist, move down my leg to my foot, which I felt with a strong pins and needles. I could feel it moving I was so scared I knew it was inside me as my eyesight became unreal. Our eyes can do a lot more than we think. I could see in panoramic. The concrete walls became see through. I could see my pal's skeleton and internal organs. I could even see the heat out of there eyes and mouth. - MUFON
**********
'Slender Man' Coming to the Big Screen
It was a hot August day in 2014 when Anissa Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser, both 12 years old, lured another 12-year-old girl, Payton Leutner, to a wooded park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha.
There Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, while Weier urged her on.
Leuter only survived the attack by crawling out of the woods to a path where a passing bicyclist found her.
Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the agreement that she isn’t criminally responsible and shouldn’t go to prison. She will be sentenced in February, and prosecutors have asked that she be given at least 40 years in a mental hospital. Weier pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, but claimed she was not responsible because she was mentally ill. A jury agreed in September and she will spend the next 25 years in a psychiatric institution.
What prompted this psychotic rage by two 12-year-old girls against another?
Who is “Slender Man?”
Well, he’s coming to a theater near you in May.
He began as an online myth, a series of doctored photographic images that went viral and developed into a crowd-sourcing fan-fiction project and a frightening, diabolical character to rival the boogeyman and Jack the Ripper combined.
He’s little more than a mysterious tall, gaunt specter with no face, long limbs, always dressed in a black suit and preying on children whom he lures to his hidden den. Depending on who’s spinning the yarn, he could even eat the kids.
He has even become a character in the game Minecraft. But perhaps the most disturbing thing about “Slender Man” is the effect he had on those two 12-year-old girls who have been committed to mental institutions for decades, as well as on the life of Payton Leutner who still has nightmares about the vicious attack they perpetrated on her – and who slept with scissors under her pillow for months, when she could sleep.
The two perps claimed they committed the fiendish crime as a way to get in good with “Slender Man,” whom they believed was real, so he would leave them alone.
Last year, HBO released a documentary on the crime called “Beware the Slenderman.” Now, the character is coming to the Big Screen this spring thanks to Sony Pictures. - Hide the Kids! 'Slender Man Lurking!
**********
Entity Named 'Enji'
Lakewood, CA - 1994-07-06: I was sleeping and I awoke to slamming cupboard doors in the kitchen. As soon as I awoke I spotted a Grey standing in front of my dressser. He went out of the room to tell the nurse she needed to put me under again. The nurse was alarming. She was light tan with sandpery skin not unlike a shark. I saw their ship as they returned me to my room. At some point they saw fit to introduce me to an entity named Enji who scared the Hell out of me, not that the others had a calming effect - MUFON
**********
Join our hosts Sean Forker, Lon Strickler and Butch Witkowski as they sit down with Andy McGrath. Andy will be discussing his recently released book titled "Beasts of Britain". They'll talk about everything from The Loch Ness Monster to the werewolves in the U.K. So join us this Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11pm EST on www.Radio-Memphis.com/Listen
Beasts of Britain
**********
Your Amazon review of Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids and my other books is truly appreciated. Thanks...Lon
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Hole in Earth's Ozone Layer Is Healing, First-of-Its-Kind Study Shows
Chemists discover plausible recipe for early life on Earth
Stephen Hawking: Earth will become unbearably boiling hot thanks to climate change
16 of the Strangest Unsolved Mysteries of All Time
Extra-terrestrial Hypatia stone rattles solar system status quo
**********
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Afterlife Revolution
Shadow Realms: Demonology Handbook
Monster Hike: A 100-Mile Inquiry Into the Sasquatch Mystery
Strange Secrets: Real Government Files on the Unknown
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2018 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved