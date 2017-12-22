Friday, December 22, 2017
Witness Confidentiality at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
I have ascertained during my years of investigation that witness and source information should remain strictly confidential unless I was instructed to do otherwise.
When my recent book was released, there were renewed efforts to discredit me because I refused to provided witness identities and contact information. In my mind, these individuals have their own agendas...be it using the research for their own gain or that they feel slighted somehow. It’s my inclination to ignore people who make judgments based on conjecture and conflict. My only concern is to maintain the confidence of my witnesses and the trust of my readers. Nothing beyond those objectives really matter. Lon Strickler
'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT
PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!