Weekend 2 Cents: Was Doppelganger a Harbinger? -- Guillermo del Toro Recalls UFO Encounter -- Fish From Hell

“In the summer of 2011 my 12-yr-old twin sons were having a friend sleep over. We live in a 3-story house and all 3 of the boys were in the "basement" area playing. I was on the second floor sitting on my couch reading a book. It was early evening around dusk. All was peaceful other than the ruckus the boys were making downstairs. I was sitting there half reading my book when the boys all came running loudly up the stairs. The stairwell door was on a sliding mechanism and when they got to the top, instead of sliding it, they sort of pushed on it and it came off the track. (With it off the track, it could swing back and forth). I told them I would fix the door later. Anyway, they left the door off the track and all 3 went running up to their third floor bedroom to play.



I was still on the couch when only a few seconds after all 3 had just went upstairs, I saw my son come around the corner, lift his arm and push the now swinging stairwell door open and move down the steps. He never lifted his head to look at me. His head was down the entire time, and he never said why he was going back down there. My first thought was that he looked a bit odd and moved kind of strangely. Then I thought....why didn't he say anything???......then I figured he left something down there. This all took a matter of maybe 2-3 seconds when suddenly, I heard his voice laughing and talking loudly UPSTAIRS!! I freaked out! I jumped off the couch ran over to the stairwell looked down and called his name and he didn't answer. (I swear to God this is a real story and every hair on my body was standing up and I had chills. I have them now just writing about it.) So, I ran upstairs and saw him sitting on the floor with his brother and their friend playing. Even though I knew it was completely impossible for him to be downstairs and upstairs at the same time, I asked him if he had somehow just gone into the basement. He of course said no.



I swept the basement looking for a "person." I checked doors and windows and closets even though I knew that whatever that "thing" was, it looked exactly like my 12-yr-old son. It was as sold as a real person, was wearing exactly the same clothes my son had on. It was the same size as him and was able to push a solid door open and everything, only it moved a bit WEIRD and never looked at me or spoke to me.



Nothing else happened that night and I never could explain it or understand it, until three years later, almost to the very day that the incident happened, my son was diagnosed with leukemia. He's undergone years of terrible cancer and chemotherapy and has battled it like a warrior. He is 19 now and his treatment has now ended. He is doing great and is in remission. Praises be to the Lord! I've always heard that doppelgängers portend bad luck or illness but I never thought that when I saw that "thing" that looked my son it meant something bad would happen to him, but the day he was diagnosed I realized why I saw what I saw. I don't know for sure if it was some sort of warning or not because it scared the hell out of me and it felt very sinister. I pray I never ever see it again."

Purchase your copy at

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

**********Oscar-nominated filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s taste for sci-fi and fantasy doesn’t come from nowhere. When he was younger, the acclaimed director recalls, “I saw a UFO.”“I know this is horrible,” del Toro continues. “You sound like a complete lunatic, but I saw a UFO. I didn't want to see a UFO. It was horribly designed. I was with a friend. We bought a six-pack. We didn't consume it, and there was a place called Cerro del Cuatro, "Mountain of the Four," on the periphery of Guadalajara. We said, ‘Let's go to the highway.’ We sit down to watch the stars and have the beer and talk. We were the only guys by the freeway. And we saw a light on the horizon going super-fast, not linear. And I said, ‘Honk and flash the lights.’ And we started honking.”The UFO, says del Toro, “Went from 1,000 meters away [to much closer] in less than a second — and it was so crappy. It was a flying saucer, so clichéd, with lights [blinking]. It's so sad: I wish I could reveal they're not what you think they are. They are what you think they are. And the fear we felt was so primal. I have never been that scared in my life. We jumped in the car, drove really fast. It was following us, and then I looked back and it was gone.”**********A fisherman has revealed a bizarre array of weird sea creatures which have ended up in his nets.Roman, from the city of Murmansk, regularly posts photos online which often cause a stir among his followers.The pictures feature slimy creatures with bug eyes and razor-sharp teeth.Some have been been likened to aliens from another planet.Some of the hulking beasts are so big, Roman’s nets can barely contain them.********************