Weekend 2 Cents: Dinosaur...or Modern Cryptid? -- 'They are still here' -- Man Bursts Into Flames on London Street

My story is the same as many others. It all started in 1968 when I came to live with my mother-in-law in a house not to far from the Ohio River. My in-laws worked and left the house around 5am every morning I had a young baby. I'd get up and feed him, then put him back to bed. I then started cleaning, making beds, then cleans the bathroom floors and the kitchen. I'd then bath the baby, go to the basement to wash clothes. Well I'd bring my baby down with me, put a load in the washer and iron a few things. Well I'd hear the front door open and close. I'd hear boots walking across the floor above me. At first I just knew it was my father-in-law. I'd run up and say 'Dad were are you?' There would not be an answer. Nothing. No one was there. It was like that every few days. It always occurred during the daytime. Then I started hearing the footsteps at night.



My husband had just returned home from the Army. We were in bed one morning early, when the closet door open on its own...then closed all by its self. My husband saw it and I heard it. I told him I'd hear footsteps all the time and I'd have nightmares. We soon left the house. My mother-in-law eventually pass away and my father in-law moved away. The house was sold. My husband went by some years later and spoke with the owner of the house. He asked her if anything unusual ever happened to her in the house. She replied, 'Do you mean the ghosts in here? She said that they are still here. M

Scientists have been left mystified after the body of a creature resembling a dinosaur was discovered with flesh still on its bones.The partially-preserved corpse was discovered by an electrician cleaning out a sub-station that had been left untouched for 35 years in Jaspur, a small city in Uttarakhand, India.It resembles a small dinosaur, but since flightless dinosaurs have been extinct for 65 million years, scientists have struggled to identify it.The creature has now been sent for analysis, including carbon dating, which will reveal its age.********************Police are appealing for information after a pensioner originally from Ireland died after bursting into flames on a London street.The man caught fire in Haringey shortly after 1pm on Sunday September 17 where emergency services were called to a "man ablaze".Members of the public made efforts to put the fire out and called police.The fire was quickly extinguished and the man was taken to a specialist hospital by London's Air Ambulance.The man was 70-year-old John Nolan who was originally from County Mayo in Ireland, but was living in Tenterden Road, N17.Mr Nolan was a retired construction worker who was unmarried.A post-mortem examination on September 27 gave cause of death as severe burns. An inquest will open at Barnet Coroner's Court on March 13 2018.The cause of the blaze was investigated and no accelerant was found.The death is being treated as unexplained and detectives are investigating to establish the circumstances.********************