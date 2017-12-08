Transported to Another Reality?

“I experienced a distorted reality. I was walking to my friend's house, he's a guitarist in my band, to write new songs. I was walking in the street in which my house is. I've passed way like a million times and I know it very well. I was walking when two ladies with two baby carriages passed near me on the same sidewalk. They were walking to the opposite direction though. At first sight they looked normal, I could see them from afar. But when they got close, I could see something was really weird about them.
First of all, they both had a blond short hair, in the same length, and their faces were...blank, as if they didn't care about something or whatever, they had no facial expression at all. Second of all, there was a baby in one of the carriages, and it cried and cried, and they both just walked silently, and something was off about the way they walked too. They walked very symmetrically, they took each step together, like robots. And then, it turned from weird to freakin' terrifying. The moment I passed them, they just froze. Then I blinked, and when I opened my eyes, the whole world was without any colors, like an old TV. Everyone who was on the street, every entity, just froze. And I remember looking at my phone just before it happened, to see if my guitarist sent me any new messages. The time was 12:32pm. That was moments before I was transported to that "other place". There was a speed bump on the road, and a car was just going past it when it froze. And the car was a little bit in the air. That was horrifying!
So I took my smartphone out to try to take pictures, and it simply wouldn't turn on. And I remember charging it to 100% battery at home, because we were supposed to record the music we played on my phone, and I left my house just some minutes before the incident. The battery couldn't get all the way to 0% in like, 5 minutes. It was also a new phone. Then I crossed the street and kind of checked the other world out. Everything, even the clouds, were frozen. Suddenly I felt the urge to go back to the sidewalk I was originally walking on, and touch one of the weird ladies' arm. I don't know why I wanted to do it all of a sudden, my body just made me do it. I went to her and touched her arm, and she suddenly pushed my hand away and said: 'What the f**k are you doing?' And I'm like 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry' and the moment, I touched her hand, everything went back to normal. The baby started crying again, and the color was brought back to the world. Every entity that froze, started moving again like normal. As the ladies walked away, I took out my phone just to find out, to my horror, that the time was still 12:32pm...as if no time has passed. I'm pretty sure I was in the other world for about 5 or 10 minutes.
One more thing that I've noticed about the lady that I touched. When she pushed my hand away, I sensed a very weird sensation. Her hand my was ice cold. I'm not saying it was normal cold, I'm saying it was as if I touched something that has been in the freezer for hours. That's not normal. I still can't really explain what happened that day, it happened like a month or two ago. It seems like I've encountered two alien ladies/robots that transported me to the other reality. I don't know, I really don't know.”
Source: Youtube comments, Chen Levin
Beyond Creepy
**********
Forbidden Knowledge: Revelations of a multi-dimensional time traveler
You Are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters
Rick and Morty 2018 Wall Calendar
Journey Home: A True Story of Time and Inter-Dimensional Travel