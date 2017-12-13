Reptilian Commando Encounter

I recently stumbled upon the following account:
A few years ago (2009 or so) at a family gathering my brother casually mentioned to my sister and I that his wife had seen a UFO and that it had scared the crap out of her. When my sis and I approached her, she wouldn't talk about it. So we decided on New Year's Eve to get her nice and buzzed and then try to get the story out of her again. Well she was more than buzzed when we brought it up and you could see her face change, becoming upset. We kept at it, trying to coax it out of her until she finally told us the following:
My brother and her live in a very rural part of Naples, Florida, near where my mother's house is. She woke one morning from a nightmare coincidentally about UFOs (which is why I suspect this whole thing MIGHT have been some sort of waking dream) and went out onto her porch for a cigarette.
Outside parked on the street in front of her house was a glowing saucer shaped ship. Coming out of it, dressed in what she described as combat armor and holding weapons and all were a group of seven foot tall reptilian humanoids. She said they were very massively built and "evil" looking.
She started backing away in terror when one of them turned to her. Then in her head, (she said it didn't move it's mouth.) she heard, "Go back inside, we're not here for you."
Then the figures crossed the street to the house across from her's. She turned and scampered back into her place and hid, not daring to look outside for a good while.
Apparently her daughter was also involved in this sighting, but this is as much of this story as my sister and I could get out of her.
I know this sounds ridiculous, but if you heard her telling it and saw how she sobered up VERY quickly while doing so, it might creep you out as much as it did us at the time.
At one point she broke into tears and hysteria, so we asked her to stop and never approached the subject with her again.
We've never asked the daughter about it. My brother says he slept through the whole thing.
NOTE: Naples is located within an area of southwest Florida that is well-known for bizarre activity and encounters. Here are a few posts associated with the region:
Cryptid Bloodsucker in Southeast Florida
I was RV camping with my Irish Wolfhound, Marty last summer. We were in an old camping ground outside of Naples, Florida. Marty wanted out around 10 pm that night. Not long after I let him out I heard a loud yelping from the swamp. I immediately flooded the area with my handheld spotlight, calling out to Marty. That's when I saw an unusual creature, with eyes that glowed brilliant orange. The creature was yellowish-brown, 2 1/2 feet tall, bipedal, with several foot-long spines on the back. It was hunched over Marty, sucking blood out of of his neck. It screeched at me, and ran off. Marty's neck had two fang marks as he laid lifeless. I heard another scream nearby, so I picked up Marty's body and headed home to the 24-hr vet. The vet said he had never seen this before, and confirmed that Marty had been drained of blood. He mentioned el Chupacabras, from his home in Puerto Rico, but said he had never seen one and thought is was a myth. Colin
A reader (T-Bear) recalls the description of a very unusual incident witnessed by his mother and several of her family members. I was unable to recover additional information in regards to the episode. If anyone has knowledge of this alleged UFO crash, please feel free to forward:
My mother and her family were working in Naples, Florida in the late 1950's. One day-worker saw something crash nearby. A plane? All the workers ran to the site to search for survivors. The aircraft was sticking out of the sea near the beach. When the rescue got there, they realize it wasn't a plane, but some type of spacecraft.
The "ship" had no doors or windows that could be seen. Beside the ship was one of the pilots. The pilot was still in it's bizarre space suit. It was tall and very skinny. But had a very large helmet. The helmet didn't have a shield but a robotic looking face plate. Two of the workers picked it up and said it had little weight. It appeared to be dead. Others found a second suit. The suit was empty. It was laying in the nearby grass. Still others tried to get into the ship to look for anymore survivors.
Then suddenly, an Army helicopter appeared. The Army came in great numbers to secure the location. Troops surrounded the workers' camp and force them to stay. They were there for two days afterward. The military told the workers that no one would believe them if they told what transpired. "Who would believe hobos, drunks, and uneducated Mexicans?" The foreman told the workers to do what the military said and no one would get hurt.
While trapped there, my mother observed the whole situation. On one of the two days trapped there, she met an unusual person. While sitting waiting for the occupation to be over, a person wearing a large blanket approached her from behind. In a bizarre mechanical voice, the strange individual asked her ”Are they looking for me?” She turned to see a mechanical face under the blanket. There appeared to be lips moving but there was a delay of sound coming from them. She realize it was not human and told it “Yes!” She told it to keep away from the military and look for a chance to escape.
There is a happy ending to this story. When the Army was still there cleaning up, the hobos found the surviving crew member. They put a hooded coat on it and other clothes to totally cover it up. They poured booze over it to make it smell like a drunk and helped it since it had trouble walking. When the bus came to pick up a batch of workers, the workers carried it onto the bus. It suddenly spoke with it's mechanical voice, "Are they still looking for me?" They told it to shut up and get on the bus. The family left the next day. Those who took the alien were never seen again. T-Bear
