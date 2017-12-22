PRESS RELEASE
'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids' Now Available
Hanover, Pennsylvania, USA (December 22, 2017) – Lon Strickler, a Fortean researcher, author and publisher of the syndicated Phantoms & Monsters blog, releases new book titled Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids. The book gives accounts of the unexplained phenomena related to reports and sightings of Mothman-like flying humanoids in the city of Chicago in the late summer of 2011 and early 2017.
Following these bizarre incidents reported from different locations throughout the metro area of Chicago, Lon Strickler, through his research and reports, was determined to find the truth and cause of these paranormal events.
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids examines these paranormal events, and witness accounts, as well as the thought processes of the investigations. The book also raises a thought-provoking question — Why Chicago? Why now?
For further inquiries related to Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids, visit www.amazon.com/Mothman-Dynasty-Chicagos-Winged-Humanoids/dp/1975872568/ or www.phantomsandmonsters.com.
About the Book
The strange winged beings, which were first sighted in the city of Chicago in the late summer of 2011, unexpectedly began to resurface in early 2017. A smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached nearly fifty sightings before the end of the summer.
The book examines the accounts of witnesses and the thought processes of the investigators in charge, as these incidents were brought to the attention of the author, Lon Strickler.
About the Author
Lon Strickler is a Fortean researcher, author and publisher of the syndicated Phantoms & Monsters blog. He began the blog in 2005, which has steadily grown in popularity and is read daily by tens of thousands of paranormal enthusiasts, investigators and those seeking the truth. His research and reports have been featured on hundreds of online media sources. Several of these published reports have been presented during various television segments, including; The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, SYFY’s Paranormal Witness, Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files, and Destination America’s Monsters and Mysteries in America. He has been interviewed on several radio broadcasts, including multiple guest appearances on Coast to Coast AM. Lon has written six books and collaborated with Sean Forker and Butch Witkowski at Arcane Radio.
For more information about Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids, contact:
Media Contact: Lon Strickler
Email: lonstrickler@phantomsandmonster.com
Website: www.phantomsandmonsters.com
Phone number: 410-241-5974