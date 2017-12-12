'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids' Available at Amazon

ARRIVES BEFORE CHRISTMAS!

- now available on Amazon.The presence of strange winged beings is probably as old as the human imagination. In the late Summer of 2011, reports of Mothman-like flying humanoids began to surface in the city of Chicago. After three brief sightings, there were no further accounts. Then unexpectedly in early 2017, a smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached near fifty sightings before the end of the Summer. Why Chicago? Why now? This book will examine the witness accounts and the investigators thought processes, as these incidents were brought to our attention. The sightings continue… but we are determined to find the truth.