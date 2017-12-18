Monday, December 18, 2017
'Gargoyle' Encounter Near Joplin, Missouri
I was contacted by 'Edward' in Kansas City, Kansas by telephone, after he read a post that referenced my new book Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Edward wanted to relay an encounter that he and his cousin had in the summer of 1999 between 10-11 PM local time. They were traveling southbound on I-49 towards Joplin, Missouri (Edward was driving). He could not recall the exact area, but they were not too many miles from Joplin.
He states that he noticed a tall figure quickly running from the direction of medium to his left, then directly in front of his car. Both he and his cousin observed this human-like being, that they immediately said to each other that it 'looked like a gargoyle.' The headlights illuminated the humanoid so well that both witnesses were able to get a good description of it. The 'gargoyle' was at least 6 1/2 ft. in height and had dark leathery hairless skin all over its body. The being looked towards the witnesses, and the face had stark flatten facial features with large deep set eyes. There were large wings that laid flat on its back, but were extended as it reached the other (right) side of the highway. Edward believes the being had begun to ascend into the air, and above the field.
Edward noted that he had no other comparison to make of the humanoid, other than that of 'gargoyle.' But after he watched the movie 'Jeepers Creepers' after the film's release in 2001, he stated that the humanoid was 'very similar' to the 'Creeper' character. Both witnesses kept quiet about the encounter, until a few years later when Edward married his wife. He and his cousin both recounted the incident to her.
The witness seemed grateful that he could 'tell his story without someone thinking he was crazy.' Lon
