Flying Cocoon / Humanoid Phenomenon

Reports of flying beings encased in shrouds or cocoons are fascinating, and possibly a type of bio-UFO. Here are a few interesting reports:
Chula Vista, CA - 2010-03-03 - 1:30PM: I was in a friend's backyard and he suddenly starts telling me that he had been mowing his lawn and just by happenstance caught something out the corner of his eye. He looked up to see what he immediately called a 'Flying Man.' He looked at it for 4-5 seconds and yelled out to his brother, who was working with him, to come quickly and see this thing. His brother ignored him. He ran over and dragged his brother to the spot. His brother could not see it and walked away. He watched for a few seconds and again went and dragged his brother to the spot at which time neither could see it.
Viewed from its left side and below, it was a 7' tall man in a copper-colored fitted shell that was metallic-looking reflective material. It was 1.30 pm in the afternoon,.bright sunshine and mostly blue skies. The Flying Man was ascending at a 35 degree incline at walking speed. From its elevation he thought it might have left the ground 30 secs prior. He estimates it was eighty feet away at about 30' elevation (right over a telephone poll he used for distance) and he had a clear unimpeded view. The thing had a forward tilt, ski jumper attitude and was climbing slowly and silently.
The shape was immediately recognizable as a man wrapped in an aerodynamic shell. The hooded head and shoulders were smoothed together, the chest was large 3' plus across. It tapered down to what was obviously feet pointing down.
He really wasn't thinking about it too deeply because it didn't make sense to him. He had never heard about the flying humanoids and was relieved to have me give some credence to his account. His brother was non-responsive to the whole affair and only after I told them about this phenomenon did he think his brother might have actually seen something...which is strange because he was uncharacteristically being yelled at to come quickly. He said his brother was definitely worked up, instantly. We looked at a map and determined the starting point might well be a big church that takes up a large area.
He drew the Flying Man and captured its simplicity. The brothers are keeping their eyes to the sky. - MUFON
This encounter reminds me of an account that was sent to me in August 2015 from central Pennsylvania:
Greetings!
The incident I am about to relate happened some 50 years ago. I was visiting my grandparents who lived in an old farmhouse in central Pennsylvania. My cousin D. (one year younger) was there as well. We rose super-early each morning, as was the practice when visiting there. At Grandma's, those that did not get out of the house before breakfast got a chore list that would take all morning. Dave and I were determined to avoid that list.
The house stood on top of a hill, and was some distance from the road, with a long drive leading up to a car parking area. The ground on either side of the driveway could best be classified as untended meadow with copses of trees sporadically scattered throughout. From the car park in front of the house, you looked down and out toward the road some 500 yards away. This is where D. and I stood that morning.
There was a small stand of pine trees about halfway down the hill. These were young trees, not more than 9 feet tall. We knew these trees well, as they were the impediment to every hill-roll or sled-run we ever attempted down that slope. Today, however, we never even got to start the downhill fun.
"What the hell is THAT?" one of us asked.
"Beats the hell out of me." the other answered.
Under the nearest pine tree, there was a figure. It appeared to be made of a golden metal, which glittered in the sunlight. It was about 3 feet tall, as best as we could determine from our uphill angle. From the shoulders down, it seemed to be wrapped or swaddled in golden cloth. This extended the entire length of the creature, making it look as though it was in a form-fitted sleeping bag. On its head was a helmet or headdress, also gold. When we first saw it, it was facing to our left, so we were looking at its golden left profile. The sight of this thing made us both freeze in place, barely breathing.
We stared down at it for a time-distorted period - a minute? Suddenly, the thing changed its head. It did not TURN its head. It had been looking straight ahead, at a spot somewhere to our left. Then it was looking directly at us. The head did NOT move through all the intermediate positions. The transformation was instant. But then...
A wave of dread and terror rolled over the two of us. I have never before, or since, felt anything so intensely alien and malignant. It hated us.
Neither of us were the most athletic of kids, but I beat Dave over the fence by a good 4 feet. Apparently we burst into the kitchen babbling incoherently about a golden boy down the hill. It took us a good half hour to convince Grandpa that there really would be something worth seeing if he went out with us - and of course, there wasn't.
Nothing on the ground, nothing near the tree. But that image of a golden boy, with the most intense nastiness in his gaze...that will never go away.
I use the term 'golden boy' as that is how the family story has evolved...but it was no boy. It was humanoid, as best as the distance would reveal, but that sense of malice and dread made it impossible to stick around for more details. (And, I was 9 or 10 at the time, in my defense.) In the 50 years since, I have never heard of or read a similar encounter. Has the golden boy ever crossed your path?
(I am attaching a current shot from Google Earth. The house no longer has the white fence that separated the yard from the car park. There are a LOT more trees now, so I had to guess at the approximate spot, and the fact that the downward slope of the land isn't evident makes guessing a bit harder - but that is pretty close.) My grandparents only rented there, and I have no idea who owns the property now. But I wonder if they took down the fence because scared kids fell over it too often :).
Love the site, and the work that you do. Thank you. MB
Here is another instance that may be related somehow:
I happened upon a report on your blog from March 2010 that is very similar to something I witnessed.
I was traveling on a country road near my home in southern Ohio. This was in May 2014 during mid-day. As I approached a stop sign, I noticed an object floating a few feet above the road that reminded me of a vertical shrouded human body or a tightly wrapped mummy. It was all white in color but appeared to pulsate with light within. There were no wings or means of propulsion. The length was 8-10 ft., but it could have been larger. I had no reference in order to make a correct determination.
I stopped my car and watched this object for a few minutes. I did not get out of the car, simply because I had no idea what I was witnessing.
Then I noticed that it was swelling in size and slowly ascending. It continued to pick up speed, then shot straight up into the clouds. That was the last I saw of it.
Your report was the only reference I could find that matched the object.
NOTE: The witness added, after I made contact, that the object was completely still while it hovered above the roadway. Also that they noticed a 'ozone-like' odor during the encounter, even though the witness was in the car. Lon
**********
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs
Unearthly Disclosure
Phantoms & Monsters: Bizarre Encounters