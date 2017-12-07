'Dark Gargoyle' Encountered in Chicago Suburb of Forest Park

As a result of my guest appearance on 'Beyond the Darkness' w/ Dave Schrader, I received a telephone call from a witness who listened to the show:
The witness called me this morning (Thursday, December 7, 2017) at 9:40 AM ET. He stated that he is a retired police officer (25-year veteran) and resides in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was visiting his mother on Sunday, August 27, 2017 (her birthday) at her residence in the Forest Park suburb of Chicago, IL.
At approximately 8:45 PM CT local time, he volunteered to walk his mother's dog before he left to drive home to Michigan. His mother's caregiver (a neighbor) usually did this task.
As he walked west on Jackson Blvd, in front of the Howard Mohr Community Center, he noticed something crouched on the roof, behind the facade of the building next door (west) to the community center. Since it was dusk and that there was a bit of light coming from a street light, the witness was able to observe whatever this was.
He had stopped walking and was 50 or so ft. away from, what he described as a 'dark gargoyle' that was looking directly at him. The dog (a Standard Poodle) was restless and began to bark. The being stood up and made a growling-like sound...very guttural and menacing. The witness noticed that that eyes were small but had a distinct reddish glow. The being had the body shape similar to that of a human man, but gaunt and dark gray in color. There were large wings folded outward from its back...very similar to the typical image of a gargoyle, but much larger. The height was around 6 ft. or so. The head was somewhat conical and small compared to the rest of the body. It had long arms with claw-like hands, that swayed back and forth in front of the being.
After watching for about 10-15 seconds (he also had to maintain control of the dog, which was barking and pulling on the lead), the wings 'snapped' from the back of the being and spread out to a full span. The wings were very distinct with a dark membrane covering. He estimated the span was about 15 ft. and extended high above the being.
Then the being's wings dropped to its side and it quickly propelled itself into the air, heading south in the direction of the Metro station. It made no sound as it ascended.
The witness quickly returned to his mother's house, but he did not want to upset her by repeating his encounter. He told me that he had not heard of the sightings in Chicago and that he questioned what he has seen, until he heard the radio show. This is the first time he has talked about the incident.
NOTE: the witness was very convincing, and seemed relieved that he was able to safely recount his encounter. I believe that he may have been a member of the local police (Forest Park or Chicago) at some point in his career...but he never acknowledged it. He asked me not to use his name...not evenly his initials. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant
Mothman: Real Life Sightings