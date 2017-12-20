Daily 2 Cents: 'They' Walk Among Us -- Bigfoot in Southwest Missouri -- Gliding Humanoid

'They' Walk Among Us
“I was at a little festival recently. I noticed this girl walking by. She had the weirdest face I had ever seen and her face kinda kept moving. She legit looked like an alien. I kept looking away and looking at her again. While I was watching her walk by I felt this old guy staring at me he was walking by a few paces after her. He wasn't with her. They weren't walking very near each other like you would if you were with someone. My boyfriend said after he walked by, "that guy was staring you down!!" I caught him staring just as he was passed me. I wasn't completely obviously staring at her. I kinda did quick glances. His face looked angry. I dunno I just got the feeling he knew what I was thinking and he was mad that I noticed her...it was just weird.”
Source: Youtube comments, Kelly Diprospero
Beyond Creepy
'Bad Santa' Stuck in Chimney
Santa Claus may be able to slide smoothly down the chimney, but an alleged burglar didn’t fare so well when he attempted a Santa-like entry to a Citrus Heights business.
The Citrus Heights Police Department received a 911 call Wednesday from a man stating that he was stuck in a chimney at a business in the 6900 block of Greenback Lane. The man was identified as 32-year-old Jesse Berube of Rocklin, according to a Police Department news release.
Officers and members of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department arrived and found Berube inside the chimney. He slid down the chimney to enter the business, but became lodged inside and was unable to get out, authorities said. He was able to move enough to phone for help.
The Fire Department used special equipment to extricate Berube from the chimney. - Burglary suspect gets stuck in chimney attempting Santa-style entrance
Bigfoot in Southwest Missouri
Regular readers of this column are probably familiar with the on-again-off-again Bigfoot activity that has taken place for the last few years on a hilly, forested property in northern Lawrence County. Well, as of Nov. 27 at least two of the creatures have apparently returned.
In his evening telephone call to me on Nov. 29 he stated, “They are definitely back, or at least two of them are. Right at dusk on Monday (Nov. 27) I went out the back door just as I stepped off of the porch into the yard there were three of those wood knocks like we heard before. They sounded like they were coming from the same place as before, that big hollow tree on top of the hill that Doug and I found when he came out to our place before. Then just a few seconds later there was one of those long, drawn out ‘Ah-Woo’ calls from much closer, down on the lower ground and quite a bit closer to the house. It is wooded down here too, but there is a lot more brush between the trees. The thought came into my mind that the one on the hill could have seen me come outside if his eyes were strong enough and he was warning the other one. His call was to let the one on the hill know he got the message.
“Then on Tuesday morning about 10 or so our dog started barking like he was really excited about something, and when I went out the back door to see what was going on he got braver and went out to about halfway to the brush line. Then he stopped and showed no indication of wanting to go any farther. Then just right after that I heard a small limb or a piece of brush snap, and right after that there was a from the same spot, which I would guess to be about 50 feet away or even closer. The dog got up, turned around and put his tail between his legs, and ran back to the house and went under the porch. I suddenly decided that I had some things to do inside; that growl did not sound friendly at all. Read more at It appears that Bigfoot is back in Lawrence County
Gliding Humanoid
On March 10 2011 at 12:40am in Sciotodale, Ohio, two witnesses had just returned from the grocery store and had just exited their van and were walking towards the house when one of them looked up at the sky and some movement caught his eye. He pointed to the object and his companion acknowledged it and tracked its movement with him.
They could not make out any details. What they could make out was a wide wing span. There was no movement, no sound. They estimate that it was moving at approximately 20 mph. It appeared to be flying about 20 ft taller than the tallest treetops---or about 80 ft high. It appeared to have a tan color. They followed it over their house, across the road and then it disappeared in the darkness going in a northeast direction. The bulk of the wingspan was at least 12/15 ft wide, and possibly much wider given the rough estimate of the height. It appeared that they were only seeing the very bottom of the wing, and there may have been areas on the object that were not visible in the darkness. After it was gone, they first thought it could have been some type of UFO or flying saucer, but after they thought about it they came with the impression that it had been an ‘organic’ object or a flying creature that had been completely gliding---no wing motion.
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!
