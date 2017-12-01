Daily 2 Cents: My Cosmic 'Teacher' -- Mass Hysteria Mystery in Argentina -- Cattle Killer Loose in Hawaii

My Cosmic 'Teacher'
Pompano Beach, Florida - 2017-08-08: I kept this a secret for a long time. As a young child, going through a tough time being bullied, called names and such, some children go through...but mine was worse. When I went bed, in my dreams I saw a being that was taller than a normal human but I wasn't scared when "it" approach me. It didn't move it legs when "it" got closer. It was wearing robes with symbols and big mask. There were symbols where the cheeks should be. The symbols depicted what I only assume were humans on the left and earth on right of the mask. It spoke to me and said "Child do not be afraid. My intentions are peaceful." The voice was that of a female and it echoed inside my dream. I didn't bother to say anything, I just stared at symbols, curious of what they meant. It said "Child you do not fear me. Why is that?" I answered by saying "This isn't my first time seeing strange things." It tilted its head, then it said "Child do you want to learn and see the truth that your leaders had hidden from you?" After "she" said that I was thinking then I said "Yes I want to see the truth" An arm revealed itself under the robes and place against my forehead. A rush full of unknown energy went to my head and that's when I saw everything that our leaders has hid us.
I then woke up having a worst possible headache. After finishing another day of suffering I laid down in my bed and fell asleep. I found myself in a different area when I saw "her" standing alone. She turned her head towards my direction "Are you ready to learn child?" 'she' said. After those few days "she" taught me her language and different aspects of life. They were different then our understanding of them, before "she" left me she told me "Child the path that all of humanity is going is not only going be end of your species but others as well. You must spread the message I am giving you." She said "We have watch your species live, for a long time and see no improvements. Your species will die like the others in the galaxy that have failed. If you do not change then your species will be one of them." She then said "I am not your teacher anymore. It is your turn to be the teacher and humanity is your student child" I smiled and nodded. She looked at me and said "Child I will be leaving you, but you must spread the message I have given you" I nodded, sad that she was leaving me after the things she taught me. She told me forgiveness was key. So that day forward I kept it a secret for a long time and I must do it now because war might break loose. Maybe I'll find my peace for sharing this - MUFON
**********
'1st State' Shakes
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Kent County, Delaware late Thursday afternoon.
The quake struck about 7 miles northeast of Dover Air Force Base at 4:47 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was originally labeled magnitude 4.4 before the USGS lowered the scale of the temblor.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency believes the epicenter was in Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
"There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time," DEMA spokesman Gary Laing said.
The USGS said it received more than 6,500 responses within an hour of the quake from people who felt the temblor throughout the Mid-Atlantic — as far south as suburban Washington, D.C., and as far north as the Poughkeepsie, New York, area.
A geophysicist, Cheng Shengzao, with the USGS, said the East Coast quake was surprising.
“This is wild. It’s not often that this happens,” Shengzao said.
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit just east of Dover in 1879, according to the Delaware Geological Survey.
**********
Mass Hysteria Mystery in Argentina
Disturbing footage has emerged of a girl writhing 'like a snake' in a rural village where locals believe 11 teenagers have been 'possessed'.
A priest was filmed carrying out an 'exorcism' on one teen from Santiago de Salavina in Argentina, after youngsters aged between 17 and 19-years-old, started showing strange sytmpoms.
The students from School Nº 1.037 Palma Sollazzo de Gramajo terrified other classmates after they suddenly collapsed and began convulsing during class.
Spiritual healers, priests and psychologists have been desperately trying to work out what is wrong with the teenagers - but they all remain stumped. Read more w/ video at "It's mass hysteria": Mystery of 11 teenagers with strange symptoms as disturbing footage shows girl writhing 'like snake during exorcism'
**********
Cattle Killer Loose in Hawaii
KAILUA-KONA — A disconnect exists between the Hawaii Police Department and cattle ranchers in Ka‘u, who say over the last few years there has been a troubling and significant increase in the number of cows slain by unknown assailants for no apparent reason.
The most recent killing occurred at the farm of Armando Rodriguez, where area Ka‘u police Capt. Kenneth Quiocho said a cow was slain off Molino Road, also known to locals as Old Tractor Road, on approximately Nov. 19.
“Currently, there are no leads and the singular incident remains under investigation,” Quiocho communicated to West Hawaii Today via email through HPD public information officer Alan Richmond. “… it’s classified as (a) cruelty to animals case since there were not parts of the cow removed following the shooting.”
Guy Galimba, a long-time cattle rancher in Naalehu, told West Hawaii Today last week that eight or nine of his cows had been killed in the same fashion over the past year or so. Only twice had meat been removed, and even then it was only small amounts.
He added several other ranchers he knew had experienced similar problems, which was indicative of a habitual offender or offenders killing simply for the thrill of it.
But based on police filings, that’s not the case.
“The district of Ka‘u has not had a crime spree associated with this isolated incident,” Quiocho wrote. “Research conducted indicated that since January 2017 to November 2017, there have been two reported animal cruelty cases, this being the third, and one theft of livestock case initiated.”
Galimba on Monday disputed the claim that there hasn’t been a cattle killing spree. Read more at Cattle killings go unreported as ranchers grow frustrated
**********
