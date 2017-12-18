Daily 2 Cents: Mind Control by Reptilian Operatives -- UFO / Giant 'Hairy Monster' Encounters -- Growling Being in Rural Illinois

“Between 1957 and 1960, just a little north of Indianapolis, my wife and I were driving to Indianapolis and it was late at night. There was a bright light. The sky was just lit up. All of a sudden my car just died. It just stopped. The engine quit running. Well, I pulled over and tried to start the car but just couldn't. We were scared to death. Neither one of us wanted to go outside to see what was going on because right at that time there were sightings of, you know UFOs or whatever, and so we didn't get out and then we waited, I suppose it was 5-10 minutes, and I tried to start it again and the engine started up and we looked up in the sky and way way up in the sky, I mean, like, stars, we see this thing dancing around up there, you know, it wasn't a normal star. I tell you this thing was dancing around in the sky and that was our story.



And this other time, well, we were driving up in the woods of Michigan when... those guys were just young; young kids. And a friend of mine and his sons and Scott and my two sons we're going up that way and out in the middle of nowhere. We thought we'd go look for deer. I'll tell you what we were doing, we were going up to hunt mushrooms, to tell you the truth, and all of a sudden, it was dark, it was pitch black, nobody around, no houses, nothing around, and there's this giant, you know, gosh, I don't know 10 foot, 11 foot, 12 foot, hairy monster, walking along the side of the road. They all saw it. It scared us to death. We were so scared, we didn't even want to go back and look at it.”

This happened in the late 70’s as I was driving between Minier and Hopedale, Illinois. It was twilight as I was driving down a country road toward Hopedale when I heard my muffler fall of my car and was dragging on the road. I stopped to wire it up but the muffler was too hot to hold so I went in the woods to look for a stick to hold it up. As I walked for a ways trying to find a right length stick I heard an odd noise several yards ahead of me. It sounded like a low screech, it wasn’t an owl as I’ve heard those many times before but didn’t think more about it. Finding a stick I walked back to my car and heard what sounded like footsteps following me. I stopped and looked back but didn’t see anything. Thinking maybe deer I kept walking. Then I heard a loud low growl, as I spun around to see where the sound came from I saw a large figure move behind a tree. This was maybe 50 to 60 feet behind me. Scared the s*** out of me, ran back to my car and got the hell out of there muffler dragging. To this day I have no idea what it was. JP

A crest-tailed mulgara, a small carnivorous marsupial known only from fossilised bone fragments and presumed extinct in NSW for more than century, has been discovered in Sturt National Park north-west of Tibooburra.A team from the UNSW Sydney's Wild Deserts project made the unexpected discovery during recent scientific monitoring.UNSW scientist and wild deserts ecologist Dr Rebecca West says it is particularly exciting to find a crest-tailed mulgara alive for the first time in NSW."The crest-tailed mulgara was once widely distributed across sandy desert environments in inland Australia, but declined due to the effects of rabbits, cats and foxes," West says."The species weighs around 150 grams and has pale blonde fur and a thick tail with a distinctive black crest."The discovery comes at a great time, according to UNSW scientist and Wild Deserts project coordinator Reece Pedler.